Trick or Treat ?

To celebrate Halloween we added 10 new time-limited puzzles !

Will you be able to assemble pumpkins and the terrifying witch on time ?

Those puzzles will be available for a month, until November 30, 10:00AM*.

Don't have Sweet Home Puzzle already? You can grab it with a 15% discount till November 1, 10:00AM*.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1595340/Sweet_Home_Puzzle/

Happy puzzling!

* Pacific time