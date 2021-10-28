SPG Update 5 - Halloween Update & Sale!

Heyo! Another update for SPG! I'm happy to announce a brief update for StOoPiD Puzzle Game for the Holiday, and unveil my plan going forward. Oh, and the sale!

I've added 5 levels to SPG for Halloween, and my overall plan for the next while is going to be to update SPG for as many major Holidays as I can think of for pictures. Likely throw them together in similar increments for, I don't know, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Easter, etc. Probably throw a new couple puzzles each time. Should be a decent means of getting in more content! I'm also considering a few other options for larger batches, but those are down the line.

To top the update off, I'm also launching a 35% off for the Halloween sale! Snag a copy if you haven't (and want it of course).

Thanks for the read, have a nice day!