v0.13.0: Halloween Update

Three months have passed since the release of the game, and quite a few changes have been added to it. But you can expect heavy gameplay changes, new worlds' features and new mode and much more to see in the new Halloween Update!

The demo of the game got updated as well, so if you don't own a full version you still can try the new Halloween update!

Get ready, it will be creepy.

[GENERAL]

Minimum unit of energy now equals to 1/4 of full gauge instead of 1/5. It means all special attacks (and similar energy-depending actions) require 25% of energy instead of 20%. Some masks were reworked because of that.

Fortune now also affects most of artifacts. For balancing reasons chance-based items were reworked (see [Item Reworks]). Influence of negative Fortune was nerfed.

Wormholes may randomly teleport nearest enemy

Implemented "Burden" game mechanic which makes your masks more vulnerable the more masks you have.

Energy penalty was decreased from 50% for each 100% of energy to 25% for each 100% of energy. Energy penalty increases with Burden.

Props and walls were added on some worlds and boss stages

Some enemies now prioritize and attack ally creatures.

Some objects' sprites were redrawn

[GAME MODES]

-Nightmare Stand

(PLEASE NOTE: This mode is still experimental, enable it on your own risk)

Spawns when you have rank "A" or higher (You need 70% winrate to reach it)

It activates Angst Mode, very difficult and risky mode which will delete your progress on game over.

Fortune is decreased by 1

Much more severe Burden

Enemies' stats progression is doubled

Purification Shrine and Temple of Sorrow don't spawn

+7 to Lieden's difficulty

Always Lieden fight ending

Forced savefile wipe on exit or game over

Successful run counts as 4 wins

[W4: Eerie Zones]

Most of masks may suffer from individual hallucinations (see [Mask Reworks])

Enemies may have an illusionary clone to confuse the player

Walls, props and some anomalous phenomena were added here

[Mask Reworks]

Iance: Suffers from hallucinations on W4

Kelstr: Suffers from hallucinations on W4

Ersnio: Suffers from hallucinations on W4

Delshad: Suffers from hallucinations on W4

Havad

Shield Bash

Shield is left after attack to protect you from projectiles

Razorback

Slows down Havad. Increased number of iframes.

Bastion

Shields now make attacks similar to Shield Bash

Gus

Increased damage by 2

Decreased attack speed by 6

Elenor

Mask title was changed to Keeper. Old title was Sorceress.

Miya

Suffers from hallucinations on W4

Blade Dervish:

Now ability uses duration instead of fixed number of slashes. Initial use gives 50 frames and sustaining gives 15 frames for every 25% energy.

Slash interval is still 12 frames, +1 Attack Speed increases speed of spinning by 5%.

Decreased damage per slash (9->6)

Karnex

Karnex's summons were redrawn and animated

Karnex may summon a skeleton rifleman instead of a regular skeleton. Chance to summon rifleman depends on critchance.

New animations

Decrepify

Ability now curses enemies instead of weakening

Decreased attack speed (36->45)

Increased damage (8->10)

Corpse Explosion

Ability now weakens enemies

Segan

Torn Page

Increased AoE range

Pages phase through weakened enemies

Ancient Lore

Ancient Lore now weakens a target enemy if it doesn't kill it

Tarraxt

New animations for Ultimate

Charisa

New items combinations at Charisa's Freebies

[Items]

Number of Items increased by 2 (from 108 to 110)

Anomalies: Grimoire, Idol

[Reworks]

Surrogate: Chance to not lose anything on using objects now equals to 1/3 instead 1/2. Affected by Fortune.

Brain: Chance is still 1/3. Now affected by Fortune.

Rune: Chance is still 1/2. Now affected by Fortune.

Helmet: Chance is still 1/3. Now affected by Fortune.

Painkiller: Chance to not lose mask now equals to 1/3 instead 1/2. Affected by Fortune.

[Bug fixes]

Fixed one of Ike's Fidget actions crashing the game due movement type conflict

Fixed Undal's Special not pushing him forward due movement type conflict

The latest update broke stage conditions of some worlds, it's fixed now

Fixed Extractor not setting movement type and values of new mask

I planning to take a small break to get well prepared for the next update so probably there will be no major update this month. However, v0.13 will be polished during November with a couple of minor ones.

Plans for v0.14 (approx. 2021 Winter Sale):