Steel Crew is now released into early access!

A day I have been looking forward to for a long time if finally here!

This is just the start and all feedback is more than welcome on the Discord or on the steam forum. https://discord.com/invite/x7KbXEp

My focus for the game will be first of all to sort out bugs and finish up the map. Another map is already in the works and hopefully it should not be too long until you can play it.

I also want to thank all of you who took part in the playtests! It has been super helpful and the game would be in a worse state if it wasn't for you.

Controls

For new players that are playing in VR, I recommend checking the controller setup in the Steam VR bindings.

Camera control when not playing in VR

Look around: Left Alt + Mouse / Right analog stick

Move head side/up/down: MMB + Mouse / [HOLD] Right analog stick + Right analog stick

Move head forward/backwards: Scroll / [HOLD] Right analog stick + Left/Right triggers

Keyboard and mouse

Change position: 1,2,3

Crew voip (Push to talk): G

Menu: Esc

Reset camera: R

Show score: Tab

Driver and commander hatch: F

Driver Drive: WASD

Driver change gear: Q and E

Gunner Main gun: LMB/Space

Gunner MG: RMB

Gunner Aim: Mouse / WASD

Gunner faster aim with mouse: F

Commander Air support: Hold E, Aim, LMB

Commander map: Q

Commander to Commander voip: Space

Gamepad (xbox)

Change position: D-pad forward/left/right

Crew voip (Push to talk): B

Menu: Start

Reset camera: Y

Show score: Back

Driver and commander hatch: X

Driver Throttle/Brake: Right trigger/Left Trigger

Driver change gear: Left bumper/Right bumper

Gunner Main gun: Right trigger

Gunner MG: Left trigger

Gunner Aim: Left analog stick

Gunner full speed turret: Left/Right bumper

Gunner faster aim with mouse: X

Commander Air support: [Hold] Right bumper, Aim, Right trigger

Commander map: Left bumper

Commander to Commander voip: A