Steel Crew is now released into early access!

A day I have been looking forward to for a long time if finally here!
This is just the start and all feedback is more than welcome on the Discord or on the steam forum. https://discord.com/invite/x7KbXEp
My focus for the game will be first of all to sort out bugs and finish up the map. Another map is already in the works and hopefully it should not be too long until you can play it.
I also want to thank all of you who took part in the playtests! It has been super helpful and the game would be in a worse state if it wasn't for you.
Controls
For new players that are playing in VR, I recommend checking the controller setup in the Steam VR bindings.
Camera control when not playing in VR
Look around: Left Alt + Mouse / Right analog stick
Move head side/up/down: MMB + Mouse / [HOLD] Right analog stick + Right analog stick
Move head forward/backwards: Scroll / [HOLD] Right analog stick + Left/Right triggers
Keyboard and mouse
Change position: 1,2,3
Crew voip (Push to talk): G
Menu: Esc
Reset camera: R
Show score: Tab
Driver and commander hatch: F
Driver Drive: WASD
Driver change gear: Q and E
Gunner Main gun: LMB/Space
Gunner MG: RMB
Gunner Aim: Mouse / WASD
Gunner faster aim with mouse: F
Commander Air support: Hold E, Aim, LMB
Commander map: Q
Commander to Commander voip: Space
Gamepad (xbox)
Change position: D-pad forward/left/right
Crew voip (Push to talk): B
Menu: Start
Reset camera: Y
Show score: Back
Driver and commander hatch: X
Driver Throttle/Brake: Right trigger/Left Trigger
Driver change gear: Left bumper/Right bumper
Gunner Main gun: Right trigger
Gunner MG: Left trigger
Gunner Aim: Left analog stick
Gunner full speed turret: Left/Right bumper
Gunner faster aim with mouse: X
Commander Air support: [Hold] Right bumper, Aim, Right trigger
Commander map: Left bumper
Commander to Commander voip: A