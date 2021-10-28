Halloween Kitchen🎃🎃🎃

Happy Halloween Chefs!

To celebrate the peak of this year's spooky season, we'd like to remind your about the 2 variants of Halloween decorations you can enable for your kitchen by using the decorations tab in the laptop!🎃

Additionally, enjoy the following discounts during the Halloween Sale:

👨‍🍳Cooking Simulator -49%

🎥Cooking with Food Network -39%

🍰Cakes and Cookies -35%

🍕Pizza -29%

👐Cooking Simulator VR -20%

☢️Shelter - coming soon!

For those of you awating the new expansion we're going to have some exciting news tomorrow. This Friday we'll reveal the release date so stay tuned.



















https://store.steampowered.com/app/1575660/Cooking_Simulator__Shelter/