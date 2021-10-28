 Skip to content

Cooking Simulator update for 28 October 2021

Halloween Kitchen🎃🎃🎃

Share · View all patches · Build 7618634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween Chefs!

To celebrate the peak of this year's spooky season, we'd like to remind your about the 2 variants of Halloween decorations you can enable for your kitchen by using the decorations tab in the laptop!🎃

Additionally, enjoy the following discounts during the Halloween Sale:

👨‍🍳Cooking Simulator -49%

🎥Cooking with Food Network -39%

🍰Cakes and Cookies -35%

🍕Pizza -29%

👐Cooking Simulator VR -20%

☢️Shelter - coming soon!

For those of you awating the new expansion we're going to have some exciting news tomorrow. This Friday we'll reveal the release date so stay tuned.

















Add Cooking Simulator - Shelter to your wishlist! Unlock rewards and stay updated!☢️✅

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1575660/Cooking_Simulator__Shelter/

