Early Access Patch 0.12.4.10

Summer is gone and it's only getting colder in those 4 new maps.
Keep your cool within the Mountains of Madness
- Arena - Gone with the Floe
- Arena - Ascension of Madness
- Arena - Den of the Frozen
- Arena - Flyby of Leng
Misc
- Added the main theme song while the credits are playing
- Optimized the Starting Screen
- Added missing SFX
Your feedback is invaluable and always appreciated! Join us on Discord [Link] and participate in the ongoing development of Sacrifice Your Friends!
Changed files in this update