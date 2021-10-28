 Skip to content

Sacrifice Your Friends update for 28 October 2021

Early Access Patch 0.12.4.10

Summer is gone and it's only getting colder in those 4 new maps.

Keep your cool within the Mountains of Madness

  • Arena - Gone with the Floe

  • Arena - Ascension of Madness

  • Arena - Den of the Frozen

  • Arena - Flyby of Leng

Misc

  • Added the main theme song while the credits are playing
  • Optimized the Starting Screen
  • Added missing SFX

Your feedback is invaluable and always appreciated! Join us on Discord [Link] and participate in the ongoing development of Sacrifice Your Friends!

