Early Access Patch 0.12.4.10

Build 7618622 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 20:06:42 UTC

Summer is gone and it's only getting colder in those 4 new maps.

Keep your cool within the Mountains of Madness

Arena - Gone with the Floe



Arena - Ascension of Madness



Arena - Den of the Frozen



Arena - Flyby of Leng



Misc

Added the main theme song while the credits are playing

Optimized the Starting Screen

Added missing SFX

Your feedback is invaluable and always appreciated! Join us on Discord [Link] and participate in the ongoing development of Sacrifice Your Friends!