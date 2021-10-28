Halloween Monster Prom crossover Event

Boo! Did I scare you?

If you are a fan of Max Gentlemen then you are no doubt a fan of Monster Prom. If not, you should really go check out Monster Prom and the sequel right now!

Victorian era London's sexiest executives are dressing up for the Halloween Season as their favorite Monster Prom characters! Can you guess who is dressed as who?

That right, just for the fun of it, we've added 16 new free costumes featuring your favorite Monster Prom characters. Simply boot up Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! and you can select a few to start. The rest can be unlocked via the Smut Peddler or bonus hearts.

v2.12 Patch Notes at the bottom. I hope you have a very spoopy Halloween.

Cheers!

Build 2.12

New Content:

16 Monster Prom outfits!

New equipment for Pub & Temple available in Rare tier or above

Bugfixes:

More reliable fix for bonus costume count adding up correctly

Clicking outside of the costume menu closes the menu once again

Moustache icon switches back after conversarial rival

Tweak: