Grudge Marks & 4.4.2 is live now!

Welcome to Patch 4.4.2 bringing the Grudge Marks update to all platforms. We are super excited to bring a new challenge to the Chaos Wastes for all of our players to try out, together with Geheimnisnacht! Below you can learn more about the Grudge Marks.

Content added with 4.4.2:

Grudge Marks

New Premium Cosmetics

Quality of Life changes

Return of the time-limited event Geheimnisnacht

Click here to check out the 4.4.2 Patch notes.

Click here to learn more about the Geheimnisnacht event.

and... Click here if you want to read about the Quality of Life additions.

A NEW CHALLENGE

A Grudge Marked monster spawns at the end of a Chaos Wastes expedition in an arena, or from a Chest of Trials. They can be identified by their unique name and the two spears poking out through their back.

Attributes

Attributes change the flow of battle. Learn the attributes and learn them well (by heart is our advice). You will rarely encounter a monster with the same attributes twice.

Click here to read more about the attributes!

Challenges & New rewards

Okri is providing more challenges to complete in the Grudge Marks update. In total 60 new challenges will be added together with new rewards: 15 new character skin color variations. You can track the progress of these challenges in Okri’s Book from within the Keep.

*Owners of a Premium Career(s) will receive 4 extra challenges per career to unlock an extra skin color variation per owned career.