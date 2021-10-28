Halloween Extra! Dai's Trick or Treat!

Salutation Quantumers and community!

It's that spooky time of year - and what better way to celebrate it than with an extra serving of Quantum Suicide!

A new round of the Deletion Game has been lovingly crafted and is now available in the Extra's menu (on the second page!) If it isn't there, log out of Steam and back in and the update for Quantum Suicide should be available. (I am unsure why it does this T . T)

This round of the Deletion Game is also unlike others - and includes some randomized elements - meaning, you should be able to play the event more than once and have a (somewhat) different experience! :D

The Trick or Treat event also has partial Japanese V.A - if you don't like it, please turn the VA volume down to 0 in the preference menu :) If you do like it - yay! my efforts were worth your happiness!

Enjoy!

<3 MoltenCherry

P.S. I am continuing to work on improving Quantum Suicide! Please know that I am still supporting this game (with more updates and patched planned for future), and a big thank you so much for supporting it too! <3