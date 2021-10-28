I'm sorry... BUT!

Hey... Sad news, I was really hoping to release the new Episode for Halloween (or even a beta for it) but that is not happening. I'm sorry for that.

But I did add a little thing in the game as an apology:

The Replicator.

If you've beaten an Episode, you might find a weird little device in the level when replaying.

This device allows you to spawn items from other Episodes you've beaten.

It is very bare bones right now. But it is also unlimited. So you should be able to spawn a thousand ladders and crash the game. Fun!

This is something I want to really expand in the future, with more item unlocks from specific challenges, and maybe even items that are not in the game at all. You might even be able to spawn enemies when the time comes.

Again, I apologise for mentioning Halloween when being asked when the new Episode was coming. I wasn't able to reach my own deadlines.