Lakeview Cabin 2 update for 28 October 2021

I'm sorry... BUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 7618401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey... Sad news, I was really hoping to release the new Episode for Halloween (or even a beta for it) but that is not happening. I'm sorry for that.

But I did add a little thing in the game as an apology:

The Replicator.

If you've beaten an Episode, you might find a weird little device in the level when replaying.

This device allows you to spawn items from other Episodes you've beaten.

It is very bare bones right now. But it is also unlimited. So you should be able to spawn a thousand ladders and crash the game. Fun!

This is something I want to really expand in the future, with more item unlocks from specific challenges, and maybe even items that are not in the game at all. You might even be able to spawn enemies when the time comes.

Again, I apologise for mentioning Halloween when being asked when the new Episode was coming. I wasn't able to reach my own deadlines.

Changed files in this update

Lakeview Cabin 2 Win Depot 1291791
  • Loading history…
Lakeview Cabin 2 Mac2 Depot 1291792
  • Loading history…
