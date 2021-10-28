Update 9.0 is finally here!

The long-awaited global 9.0 update is here, bringing STRIDE to the next level of gameplay diversity, replayablility and immersiveness. Hooray!

As you know, the transition to Unreal Engine v4.27 was painful, it completely broke the game code. To date, we managed to fix everything, except for lightning and contrast issues in Endless and Time Run. They are not critical, so we decided to release the update on schedule, to meet the promised deadline. As an alternative, if you prefer graphics over new gameplay features, the previous build of the game is still accessible via the beta branch on Steam. Thank you for your patience and support :)

We know that along with the update, many players have been waiting for news about the story mode and multiplayer. STRIDE recently turned its first year, and it's time to take stock and look into the future of the game.

UPDATE 9.0 CHANGELOG

General changes

• Redesigned game modes

• Redesigned score systems in all game modes. The leaderboards have been reset.

• Reworked graphics, to bring the game to a uniform visual style on all platforms

• Completely reworked tutorial, now it's more VR newbie-friendly

Enemies

• Melee combat

• Improved enemy AI

• Voiceovers for enemies. They shout different phrases depending on the player's actions

• New enemy type for the Endless Mode: a battle drone. It drops 3 types of mines to stop the player

• Now enemies in the Arena Mode can throw grenades at the player. The player can catch grenades and throw them back

Endless Mode

• New sections for the generation pool

• 2 new difficulty levels: Harmless and Expert

• 3 new types of power-ups that may be found at the scenes of battles in both Endless and Arena game modes.

Arena Mode

• New sections for the generation pool

• New modifiers that allow you to freerun, practicing and enjoying the view

• New in-door locations for the Arena Mode with different interiors

• 3 new types of power-ups

Time Run

• New time trials

Immersiveness and realism

• Improved gunplay

• Now the gun has a flash when fired

• New interactive elements: openable doors and breakable windows

• Improved, more immersive player hands

Player progression

• Achievement system

• Skins for the gun, gloves and the hookshot. Skins can be obtained by completing certain achievements and participating in future events

Along with a huge list of bug fixes, improvements and new settings. Go check everything yourself!

If you or your friends haven't played STRIDE before - this is the best moment to start. We have reduced the price on Steam to make it the same on al platforms. On top of that, a special Halloween sale discount is valid until November 1.

Let's discuss the update and the future of STRIDE. Feel free to share your thoughts 💬

And join our Discord community to stay posted about future updates and beta tests.

Best,

Joy Way Team ❤️