Lost Souls,

Welcome to the Halloween 2021 update!

From November 28th to 15th, the Sentry Games team is offering you the chance to get an exclusive armor.

Plus, you'll have the opportunity to collect the Flaming Skull Helmet and Pumpkin-Shaped Helmet as well as tons of materials that will allow you to craft the gear you crave the most!

New Halloween content:

Added a new event menu in which you will find your progress on the event

Added Halloween 2021 armor

Added the 2020 pumpkin-shaped helmet.

Added 2020 Flaming Skull Helmet

Updated environments with Halloween colors.

Patch note 0.9.71

With this update you will find the following fixes and improvements:

Changes:

Revised codex and affix screens

Revised visual effects of the tutorial areas in the lobby

Revised quest icon unlocked in victory screen

Corrections:

Improved stability of Cellyon: Boss Maker

Typo & Translation

Additions:

Added a button to hide the entire user interface

Addition of an event menu

We hope that you'll enjoy this update and if you have any suggestions or wishes regarding the game, let us know on the community hub or directly on Discord: https://discord.gg/ErnVfzM