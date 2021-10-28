Devblog 15

Ingredients

Previously, when there wasn’t enough space to store the ingredients, they just wouldn't be delivered. This was a bit unfair because you still paid for those ingredients. That's why I decided to rework this a little bit.

Now when you don’t have enough space on shelfs or fridges, ingredients are just stored on the floor. This might be a bit better than never receiving your ingredients, but there is a big reason that you don’t want to have too many ingredients lying around on the floor. This brings us to the next change this update:



Rats



Rats have also received a rework. They used to be attracted to a dirty restaurant. This is not the case anymore. They are now attracted to ingredients that are stored on the floor, and will try to steal them.

Zombie scenario

Another big addition to this update is the new zombie scenario. I thought that it would be fun to add this with halloween. The scenario gives you the opportunity to build a restaurant for zombies and serve brains.

However, the army will try to stop your operation so you also have to defend your restaurant with turrets.

Candle and new plant



We replaced the planter boxes and added a candle item to the game.