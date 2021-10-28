Online CO-OP Full Release!

Hello everyone!

The time has finally come!

We're proud to announce, that with today's update, the Online Co-Op mode becomes available on all platforms. Improved, fixed & with extra polish at every corner. Enjoy the game with your friends, no matter where they are, as long as you both have an internet connection and two copies of the game 😉

It took some time to implement it fully on Steam and all the different platforms, and we hope you'll have tons of fun and will build lots of great memories with your buddies! You simply need to start the game on the platform of your choice, and then select the "Online Co-Op" from the main menu.

Thank you for your support & all the feedback throughout the beta phase!

Unleash your furies and enjoy the experience of jolly cooperation :2018bestaward:

[previewyoutube=l93g8uMYhkA;full] YouTube ]

Improvements & Quality of Life changes!

Naturally, the new co-op mode isn't everything, as while we were working on the update, we've improved other things too! As previously mentioned, our players' feedback was invaluable while working on them, so as always - thank you for all the reports and suggestions! We wouldn't be here if it's not for all the awesome Furies around the world :)

Addition of the controller vibration with different preset modes included. Try it out, it's awesome!

The Save & Quit feature can now be used in every game mode, that includes Online Co-Op.

In co-op modes, combo time is now increased by 50% while both players are alive.

Difficulty spike reduction tweaks for the second and third page of the first comic-book world.

The shield of enemies that wield it, can now be pierced, blocking 60% of damage (from 100%).

More improvements to translations, with support for the new online-related lines.

Another set of minor improvements and bug-fixes to both co-op modes.

Stay awesome!

If you appreciate the work we're putting into the game for over 6 years now, please consider helping our tiny team, by writing a review for Fury Unleashed (helping immensely, might I add). Every single one increases the game's reach, so more people know about Fury, which also directly increase the number of players, to enjoy the game with. This way, you also help us fund the future projects, to continue doing cool stuff for all of our current and future players! If you've already left a review - thank you!

---[table]

[tr]

[th]You can review the game by clicking here :heart_me: If you do - thank you! We appreciate it a lot![/th]

[/tr]

[/table]---

We'd also like to note, that if you've ever find any trouble with the game, or have encountered a bug, we're here to help, so hit us up any way you'd like, and we'll respond directly as soon, as we are able to!

@AwesomeGamesStd

@AwesomeGamesStudio

@awesomegamesstudio

https://discord.gg/m4JfXuS

Have tons of fun playing with your friends & family!

Awesome Games Studio Team

Oh... almost forgot :sans:

Check out the first preview from our next game: