Beta Hotfix 2

Quick partial hotfix mainly for dealing with softlocks.

We've tracked down a bunch of the AI softlocks, though evidently haven't gotten them all yet. The end of combat softlock fix seems to have stuck, and we've added a potential fix to any dialogue softlocks.

There's also various fixes, as listed below, including buffing up your starting health. We'll be nerfing some of the encounters soon as well, for the people who may be struggling to survive the early levels.

Patch Notes: