Beta Hotfix 2

Quick partial hotfix mainly for dealing with softlocks.
We've tracked down a bunch of the AI softlocks, though evidently haven't gotten them all yet. The end of combat softlock fix seems to have stuck, and we've added a potential fix to any dialogue softlocks.
There's also various fixes, as listed below, including buffing up your starting health. We'll be nerfing some of the encounters soon as well, for the people who may be struggling to survive the early levels.
Patch Notes:
- Multiple fixes to AI systems to reduce softlocks
- Potential fix for Dialogue softlocks
- Starting Health Increased to 50
- Rescaled Combat UI
- Card Hand dynamic spacing
- Mouse-over bug
- Fixed Shop Pop-up Dialogue
- Sound from cutscenes are now affected by the volume sliders
- Shortened flashing town icons during introductory dialogues
- Minor Dialogue visual tweaks
Changed files in this update