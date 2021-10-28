Now with Achievements

Steam Achievements

There are now six trophies for you to achieve! They range from easy to hard to win. They are purely optional of course, the game itself did not change in any way. Trophies can only be won for games started after this update. The reason is described below. Sorry if that bothers you, but there is no other way.

Saves are now tamper protected

To prevent false claims to those trophies, a mechanism to prohibit cheating had to be implemented. The mechanism is based on a simple trick: When a game is saved, a code is generated based on the state of the game. When the file is loaded and the code is wrong, then the file must have been tampered with. There is no third-party anti-cheat system involved.

Saved games that were started before this update do not have such a code, thus are not protected against manipulation. For this reason achievements will not unlock until you start a new game.

Other changes