Correct the operation and value of the character

Based on the enthusiastic feedback of some players, the values related to the operation experience and role roles have been changed

So that the Buff Tower can be repaired and sold

The generation of gold coins is now automatically collected, no need to manually click

Increased the crawler's movement speed to 1.5 times

The range of the curved gun has been increased, and the pre-judgment function of the curved gun for mobile units has been removed

The HP of basic defense units, machine guns and curved cannons has been greatly increased, especially the HP of machine guns has been increased to 5500, which can reach 9000 after the upgrade, so that it can effectively face the swarms of insects.

Significantly increase the range of the biped mecha while reducing its output speed

Optimized the problem that the Buff tower would sometimes only add a Buff to one tower. Because the energy beam has a time of 1.3 seconds to arrive, there may be a problem of multiple buff towers targeting the same building during this period.

Added language options in the settings panel