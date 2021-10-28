HELL ROAD VR - UPDATE 1.6.2

Hello Hell Riders,

We hope you guys are enjoying Hell Road VR and our Halloween mode! We've been working hard these past few weeks in order to adress small bugs and issues you guys were experiencing.

Update 1.6.2 is primarily focused on fixing the top issues players have been hitting in recent weeks. Especially issues in the menu that caused the leaderboard to not be displayed properly and general bug fixing regarding zombies animations that could cause zombies to be stuck and be unattainable by the player. We also added localization for several languages.

LOCALIZATION

Following localizations have been added for menu and subtitles:

Chinese

Japanese

German

Portuguese

Spainish

GENERAL CHANGES

Added emission to speedometer in dark levels

Added metal doors and melee hit on zombies sounds

Optimized shotgun firing effect

Leaderboards for Epitaph and Halloween levels were added

GENERAL BUG FIXES

Leaderboard is now displayed properly when you select a level in the garage

Fixed zombies getting stuck in Epitaph and the Halloween 7 level

Fixed all achievements

Fixed legless zombies moving animation

Fixed zombies' corpses dismembered parts positions

Fixed motorcycle sound mute when firing from the flare gun

Fixed endless mode terrain disappearing

Fixed Not Arizona not sunshine level terrain falling rocks disappearing

Сorrect display score at the end of each level

Adjusted fog range in infinite level

SMG reload animation fixed

Fixed sound effects in slow motion

Thanks again for your support! We hope you'll love what we've been working on during these past months!

Take care on the road

TravoLab RePlay's Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1389610/Hell_Road_VR/