HELL ROAD VR - UPDATE 1.6.2

Hello Hell Riders,
We hope you guys are enjoying Hell Road VR and our Halloween mode! We've been working hard these past few weeks in order to adress small bugs and issues you guys were experiencing.
Update 1.6.2 is primarily focused on fixing the top issues players have been hitting in recent weeks. Especially issues in the menu that caused the leaderboard to not be displayed properly and general bug fixing regarding zombies animations that could cause zombies to be stuck and be unattainable by the player. We also added localization for several languages.
LOCALIZATION
Following localizations have been added for menu and subtitles:
- Chinese
- Japanese
- German
- Portuguese
- Spainish
GENERAL CHANGES
- Added emission to speedometer in dark levels
- Added metal doors and melee hit on zombies sounds
- Optimized shotgun firing effect
- Leaderboards for Epitaph and Halloween levels were added
GENERAL BUG FIXES
- Leaderboard is now displayed properly when you select a level in the garage
- Fixed zombies getting stuck in Epitaph and the Halloween 7 level
- Fixed all achievements
- Fixed legless zombies moving animation
- Fixed zombies' corpses dismembered parts positions
- Fixed motorcycle sound mute when firing from the flare gun
- Fixed endless mode terrain disappearing
- Fixed Not Arizona not sunshine level terrain falling rocks disappearing
- Сorrect display score at the end of each level
- Adjusted fog range in infinite level
- SMG reload animation fixed
- Fixed sound effects in slow motion
Thanks again for your support! We hope you'll love what we've been working on during these past months!
Take care on the road
TravoLab RePlay's Team
