Version 0.6.5 is now live!

Hi everyone! This week marks a special milestone for DeadOS as it has been in Early Access for 6 months! I want to extend a HUGE thank you to the 500+ people who have bought it so far. I hope you've enjoyed it and I'm excited to bring more to you over the next 6 months as well! To all of you who have also left reviews, thank you so much! They make such a difference to visibility on the store.

I've created a trailer showing the changes which is now also on the store page:

OK enough of that, on with the update! Some new settings have been added to the city generation screen:

This allows you to choose to exclusively use your own custom made city blocks instead of my default ones, so that you can have your own custom cities!

I look forward to seeing what people come up with!

Other fixes:

You can now use the enter + space keys to skip the DeadOS logo screen.

Thanks again everyone!