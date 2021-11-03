Animal Shelter: Prologue - RELEASE STREAM

Hello Fans!
Finally!
We are happy to announce that our Prologue and pre-recorded stream of Animal Shelter: Prologue will be available today from 5 pm CEST! (Stream maybe a little earlier) and on this time you will be able to play for free.
⌚ Watch our pre-recorded stream showing gameplay of first stages of the game!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1661260/Animal_Shelter_Prologue/
Remember to leave us your opinion and Steam review after playing, each of them is important to us. 😊
We are really excited and can't wait for your feedback! All suggestions and reports are extremely important to us, and we are counting on every thought and opinion!
🐶 PROLOGUE | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK
Regards,
Animal Shelter Team