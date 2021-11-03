Animal Shelter: Prologue - RELEASE STREAM

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Fans!

Finally!

We are happy to announce that our Prologue and pre-recorded stream of Animal Shelter: Prologue will be available today from 5 pm CEST! (Stream maybe a little earlier) and on this time you will be able to play for free.

⌚ Watch our pre-recorded stream showing gameplay of first stages of the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1661260/Animal_Shelter_Prologue/

Remember to leave us your opinion and Steam review after playing, each of them is important to us. 😊

We are really excited and can't wait for your feedback! All suggestions and reports are extremely important to us, and we are counting on every thought and opinion!

🐶 PROLOGUE | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK

🐱 PROLOGUE | BUGS & PROBLEMS

Regards,

Animal Shelter Team