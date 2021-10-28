Let's Talk #09 - Halloween Puzzle is back!

Hello everyone! Today we’re pushing a update to re-enable the Halloween puzzle. It’s your change to get a nice Halloween pumpkin!
Last year you visit it by talking to a Dabiriu near shore, this time in order to visit it you need to go by the interior part of the Fort! A brand new space for you to explore.
From there you talk to this nice fella, the one with a pumpkin on his head! Beat the puzzle and get your pumpkin! Hope you like it! Just make sure you got the skills needed to complete the puzzle!
Changed files in this update