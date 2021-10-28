Let's Talk #09 - Halloween Puzzle is back!

Hello everyone! Today we’re pushing a update to re-enable the Halloween puzzle. It’s your change to get a nice Halloween pumpkin!

Last year you visit it by talking to a Dabiriu near shore, this time in order to visit it you need to go by the interior part of the Fort! A brand new space for you to explore.

From there you talk to this nice fella, the one with a pumpkin on his head! Beat the puzzle and get your pumpkin! Hope you like it! Just make sure you got the skills needed to complete the puzzle!