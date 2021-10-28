Onirism Spooky Halloween Update !

Halloween is here, and we have a few spooky surprises for you folks to play with while we finish up the next adventure update !

Middle School of the Dead

Cornbridge, United states of Crearia

The town of Cornbridge has fallen to the hordes of the undead.

Will you be able to unravel the town mysteries and escape the Slasher trying to catch you ?

This map is the biggest Tales map yet, and is made up of multiple areas. You will need Julie's help with her bus to move around, as going through the cornfields is very dangerous









The Perk machines and Perk system had a makeover ! They are no longer badge machines, but are instead little plushies dispensers, the Perk-a-Plushies !





The player will now be able to use 4 perks instead of 1, and we added two new perks:

Fairy dust: Let you use the Pixie Dash ability

Boom Slider: Sliding into an enemy will cause them to burst into an explosion

Those perks have been added to some of the older Tales maps

The Tortibubble perk had received a buff: Enemies coming into the bubble will start to slowly freeze over.

That's right, Freeze. Now Ice weapons also have the ability to freeze enemies ! This should give a massive buff to some weapons, and open up new strategies !

We also optimized AI behavior and fixed a lot of issues and bugs

We hope you enjoy this halloween update while we are still hard at work on the next part of the adventure: The Battle for the Popsicle Factory !