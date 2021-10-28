 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Knightczech update for 28 October 2021

Update 0.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7617997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

→ some parts of user interface got polished

→ minor decorative objects added to the game

This is probably last update of the game for some time. Game was continuously updated since release (since October 14, 2020) and reached pretty much the final, polished state with some bonus content which was added to the game along with bugfixes and quality of life features in the past.

There is still lot of space for new content in form of new levels and challenges which could be added in the future if the game will get enough attention. For now, consider this version (0.6.4-public) as final update for 2021.

If you encouter a bug which breaks immersion of the game you can still contact me on my support mail and I will try to respond and fix the bug asap.

Changed files in this update

Knightczech Fullversion Depot 1382772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.