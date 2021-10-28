Update 0.6.4

General

→ some parts of user interface got polished

→ minor decorative objects added to the game

This is probably last update of the game for some time. Game was continuously updated since release (since October 14, 2020) and reached pretty much the final, polished state with some bonus content which was added to the game along with bugfixes and quality of life features in the past.

There is still lot of space for new content in form of new levels and challenges which could be added in the future if the game will get enough attention. For now, consider this version (0.6.4-public) as final update for 2021.

If you encouter a bug which breaks immersion of the game you can still contact me on my support mail and I will try to respond and fix the bug asap.