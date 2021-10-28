VER 0.4 - LUCY'S UPDATE

Our next major content update is here just in time for some spooky Halloween fun! This time we're finishing up Lucy's story, as well as overhauling the card based gameplay and introducing animated CGs to the game!

OLD SAVES WILL NOT WORK. We've updated the game so much that unfortunately, you will need to start the game fresh. This is unavoidable sometimes during early access- and if you have previous saved data, we recommend you delete it in the settings. Don't worry though- some of the early CGs have been animated and there's a new tutorial- so it's worth going through again regardless!

Additionally, the game will be discounted during the Steam Halloween Sale! If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of TinyHat Published games!

As for now, check out the new content available!

Beta 0.4 - Lucy's Update

**

STORY CONTENT:

**

Lucy's story arc is now fully complete! What's more, it's a double header! It also features another male model, the bookworm gargoyle, Mason!

Four new unlockable story scenes featuring Lucy and Mason!

Fully voiced Mason scenes for her story arc!

1 brand new songs for the story mode! An 80's themed romp for Lucy!

**

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS:

**

BRAND NEW CHARACTER: Mason, the gargoyle bookworm.

**

ART & ANIMATION:

**

NEW CGs: 4 New Lucy CGs, all fully animated!

OVERHAULED, ANIMATED CGS: Claire's CGs are animated, and Lucy's intro CG has been animated!

**

UI:

**

THEMED SCRIPT GOALS: New gameplay revolving around round-by-round goal completion!

NEW CARDS & CARD ART: Overhauled card arts, featuring art by our lead artist, Wolfgang!

COMING THE NEXT MAJOR UPDATE-

Blibby and Vivian are next, along with the exciting finale to the main story! We will see about getting one of the next character stories out hopefully in time for Christmas, but we're planning to get the game out of early access by early 2022!