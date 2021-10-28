October Update is Out!

Thank you everyone for playing Lifeslide and being part of the community! Before we start, if you have been following the game but you don't have it yet, Lifeslide is 30% off until November 1st so now is a great time to jump aboard:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/956140/Lifeslide/

What's new?

This month's update comes a bit late but there is a good reason for that. We have added a bunch of new content and features. And without further ado:

New Level Content

We have extended some of the levels with additional segments meaning that there are now new places to explore! The extended levels are Loving, Giving and Softening.



New Hidden Skins To Unlock

The appearances department was a bit lacking so we have been working to create some good looking skins that you can unlock. Explore hidden areas to unlock the new appearances. Most of them are visible in the Appearances menu and have hints. There are also three secret skins. We won't tell you where they are.



Speedrun Mode

New Speedrun mode has been added for those of you who like to race against the clock. Supported modes are New Game and New Game +. Leaderboards hold the best results - the competition is on! You can find Speedrun Mode in Main Menu / Compete

Halloween Fest Event Ready to Start

The Halloween Fest event starts on October 31st and ends on November 7th. Learn more here.



Other Changes & Fixes

The weekly challenge updates - maps are a bit shorter, players receive damage from environment, values are balanced

The green plane stats have been tweaked

Fixed tiny gaps between segments on some levels

Fixed gaps between segments on some levels

Fixed the challenge countdown timer sound not being affected by the SFX slider

Fixed the bug where players can start the game with a Will power-up

Paper skins now look sharper in-game

That's it for October's update we hope you have fun exploring the new content and now it's time for:

What's next?

We'll skip November but we are already working on more content for a December update. You can expect a very special Christmas event, more level extensions, more appearances and possibly modding support.