Halloween is upon us. To commemorate the day of carved pumpkins give your character a little makeover with a spooky* costume.

In the game go to Creaking Port to find a special stand. Click on it to change your character's appearance.

Ooooooooooh spoooooky**.

This spooky*** costume will be available until 1st of November.

Not so spooky.

** Not so spooky.

*** Not so spooky.

That it for now,

---Hobofeller