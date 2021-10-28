Weekly Update 293: Halloween Event and new progression system!

Greetings, Warriors!

There's a night in the year when the wolves howl at the bright moon and the cold air gives you goosebumps. Long night, when strange things happen, ominous sounds can be heard on the edge of the dark forest, and small, moving lights float over the tall grass. One night when the unspoken comes out to eat. And he has a great appetite for candy and sweets.

Join us and take part in the new Halloween mini-event, to learn the story of the jittery Confectioner and put your hands on unique, limited rewards!

Additionally, our team has finished work on the forecasted progression system – Smelting and Roasting character development tree. The new system is taking the place of the Metallurgy craft and changes the approach to this part of the game economy.

As always, we are adding some quality of life improvements and fixes, thanks to Community reports and suggestions.

Read more details below, and enjoy the new system and event content!



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. arketpicos, EssN, ontuto, and Vox – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.8.8 Beta

Halloween Event

Traditionally, the capital cities received some event decorations, to ensure a spooky mood. In the game world, you will be able to find a Confectioner, who requires your help! As thanks, he will offer you special event items, including event food, cosmetic items, and two cosmetics skins. Collect sweets from the Halloween boss and his minions to trade them for mentioned goods. Be sure to join the Volcano event, meet the Spookbert himself, and have a chance to loot a unique weapon!

Have fun, and happy Halloween!

Character Development: Smelting and Roasting

Crafting Districts

This week we are introducing the Smelting and Roasting progression system. It fully replaces the Metallurgy craft and changes the ways of creating various metal materials needed in crafting. Since it was inconvenient to waste a lot of time actively mass-crafting a supply of metal for personal use or guild, we decided it would be much better to use the full potential of player workstations and move that activity there, to allow players to do other things when their furnaces are roaring merrily in the background.

We created special zones in locations, similar to farm fields. Those – Metallurgic Districts – are dedicated to players' workstations. Guild castles received a new economical building, to be able to place such zones in their guild estates. Special zone is not blocking the possibility to place other economical buildings, for example, other crafts workstations or shops.

As farming in Gloria Victis is positively opinionated by our players, we believe a similar system for processing metals is a good move, having a lot of long-term benefits for the gameplay and world economy.

One of them is the territory control impact on the game. Various placements of your workstations will have different impacts on the furnaces' performance and thermal processing speed. That means you can place your workstation outside of the crafting zone, anywhere in the game world, but it will have an impact on smelting speed (100% speed in non-loot zones, 125% in loot zones, and on Metallurgic districts inside non-loot zones, 150% speed in Metallurgic districts on loot zones). The best outcome will be granted by placing your bloomeries on Metallurgic Districts, which is a fair risk vs reward mechanism.

Another thing is limiting the need to actively craft to collect valuable materials, earn on them or create nice equipment from them. Characters will not be forced to waste time on active craft anymore. It should be warmly welcomed, that you can do other things, or participate in combat, while your furnaces are working for you.

Due to those changes, we are removing all metallurgic workshops from the game, but as placing such workshops costs guilds privileges and gold, we are fairly compensating them, in relation to workstation level. For each deleted metallurgic workshop, guilds are receiving compensation to the guild bank directly:

For upgrade 0 – no gold,

for upgrade 1 – 0,07 gold,

for upgrade 2 – 1,10 gold,

for upgrade 3 – 3,15 gold,

for upgrade 4 – 6,30 gold.

Character Progression

As the former Metallurgy became a new, unique feature, it could be transformed to the next character development system. From now on, players will progress a Smelting and Roasting tree, to unlock nice bonuses to received materials and processing speed.

As before, we are unlocking the main nodes of the new tree for all active players, and additionally, we are adding experience in the progression nodes at the same time, based on your crafting level of former Mining and Metallurgy, so you are already receiving bonuses! Like before, knowing proper recipes will be a requirement to be able to create different metals.

Quality of Life Improvements:

– Notification for guild recruiters: Every officer and person with a higher guild rank will see information on the left of the screen and on chatlog, at the moment when someone applies to the guild.

– Added a tutorial to the Character Development window, explaining the system.

– Memorial texts are now copyable.

– Improved PvE loot windows, giving them visuals of the new user interface style.

– Added a new model of paintings, which can be used as memorials. Paintings are made with the usage of Community screenshots, so your contribution can become a part of the game! You can find the first ones in capitals and at Volcano event, honoring Siegbert - one of the best screenshot makers we have.

– Opening a workstation is opening inventory in the side mode, to help you move items in a more convenient way.

– Improved the transfer mechanics between inventory and workstations. Now it supports not only drag and drop, but also single-right and double-left clicks to move items to inventory, and traditional Shift+click mechanics.

Fixes:

– Fixed an issue causing invisible scoreboard User Interface elements could block cursor interaction and display score tooltips instead.

– Fixed an issue causing music to be incorrectly looped after killing mobs.