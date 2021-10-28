Elewder game state. We hear you!

Hello everyone, thank you very much for taking the chance on supporting Elewder, and in turn Kinky Fridays. The last 24 hours have been a wild ride for us, our expectations for the game release were frankly turned on its head.

But we hear you.

With our failed launch, and feedback thus far, we will endeavor to turn the game around to be an enjoyable, challenging, rewarding, not to forget, titillating experience. Launching too early has cost us your faith and a smooth release. We are now looking at an uphill battle, and over the next handful of months, you will see a drastic improvement in the product.

We are open to all forms of criticism and actively welcome your involvement going forward.

Thanks,

Kinky Fridays team.