MARS Open Beta now available!

Patch Notes October 28, 2021

MARS Open Beta has finally launched!

A big thanks to everyone who joined us on this long journey throughout Closed Beta!

Patch Notes October 28, 2021

New Game Modes: Classic Mode (PVE), Head Hunter Mode (PVP)

New Maps are available for PVE & PVP:

PVE

Bullet Rain: Tourist Trap

Classic Mode: Gangrene Mile, The Pit

Mass Bullet Rain: Jungle Ruins, Russian Front

Mass Biochemical Crisis: Desperate Pursuit, Ancient City

The following maps are now available for the following Game Modes:

Assault Ops:

Moonbase Alpha

Bullet Rain:

Jungle Ruins

Tourist Trap

Mass Bullet Rain:

Russian Front

Threshold Defense:

Damnation Station

PVP

Bass Castle

Terminal Condition

Permafrost

The Last Resort

The following maps are now available for the following Game Modes:

Demolition: The Last Resort, Terminal 23, Bass Castle

Team Death Match: Permafrost

Elimination: The Last Resort, Terminal 23, Permafrost, Bass Castle

Free For All: The Last Resort, Terminal 23, Bass Castle

You can now make solo password-locked lobbies.

A clock displaying current server time has been added.

You can now obtain rewards for successfully completing PVE games.

More Daily Missions have been added

More BP Missions have been added

Updated $gold Shop

Updated Localization

