MARS Open Beta now available!

MARS Open Beta has finally launched!
A big thanks to everyone who joined us on this long journey throughout Closed Beta!
Patch Notes October 28, 2021
New Game Modes: Classic Mode (PVE), Head Hunter Mode (PVP)
New Maps are available for PVE & PVP:
PVE
Bullet Rain: Tourist Trap
Classic Mode: Gangrene Mile, The Pit
Mass Bullet Rain: Jungle Ruins, Russian Front
Mass Biochemical Crisis: Desperate Pursuit, Ancient City
The following maps are now available for the following Game Modes:
Assault Ops:
Moonbase Alpha
Bullet Rain:
Jungle Ruins
Tourist Trap
Mass Bullet Rain:
Russian Front
Threshold Defense:
Damnation Station
PVP
Bass Castle
Terminal Condition
Permafrost
The Last Resort
The following maps are now available for the following Game Modes:
Demolition: The Last Resort, Terminal 23, Bass Castle
Team Death Match: Permafrost
Elimination: The Last Resort, Terminal 23, Permafrost, Bass Castle
Free For All: The Last Resort, Terminal 23, Bass Castle
You can now make solo password-locked lobbies.
A clock displaying current server time has been added.
You can now obtain rewards for successfully completing PVE games.
More Daily Missions have been added
More BP Missions have been added
Updated $gold Shop
Updated Localization
