Patchnotes:
Pumpumpkinpumpkin:
Add Night of the Living Staplers minigame where you mow down hordes of living staplers using a chainsaw before they eat all your pumpkins
(it will be permanently available in the Minigames section of environments.)
Rename Pumpkin Defence as War of the Pumpkins
Modify War of the Pumpkins to use non-elevator music
Gameplay:
Modify Locked property to be saveable (the property is still available via Detail tool only)
- Note: This means that levels may now contain items that can't be dragged/deleted like usual. To unlock or delete such an item, use the Detail tool. Reseting still deletes them.
Add [Ctrl+C] hotkey to quick-clone selected items (click to position and spawn them)
Modify cloning not to reset spawn properties (settings are still reset for boring technical reasons.)
Add [Settings > Mouse > % Wheel Rotation] to controls the rotation speed of dragged items when rotated with the mouse wheel
Modify all items to use physics rotation when rotated with the mouse wheel by default ([Shift+Mouse Wheel] rotates their angle directly if you miss the old functionality.)
Modify wheel physics rotation force to be higher by default for better swinging action
Modify currently selected item (1) to rotate with the mouse wheel while paused (overriding zooming while the item is selected)
Modify default wheel rotation angle step to be 15 degrees (this is also affected by wheel rotation setting)
Modify mass rotation to be the default when multiple items are rotated with arrow keys
Modify mass rotation with [Shift+Arrow Keys] to rotate all items around their centre when multiple items are selected
Items:
Modify chainsaws to go brrbrrbrrbrr wromwromwrmorwrmmmm
Modify Stinger Drones to allow targeting other drones when affected by Sinister Software
Fix Sinister Software being able to attach to two drones at once
Buff Braveheart heal to match new fire damage, and make it customizable via Trigger Force
Modify Braveheart to apply Resist Concuss to avoid fire damage overwhelm concussion
Modify Turrets to be treated as firearms (so attachments work)
Modify Turret bullets to have more bullet per bullet
Modify recoil attachments to be stackable (so a tripod and a stock can both be attached)
- Note: Removing any of them will return the firearm to its original recoil
Damage:
Modify Drain property damage+heal to be more in line with new doll healths
Fix Drain property visual effect not respecting blood colour
Modify healing to reset damage overwhelm concussions
Buff blight damage to match new default healths better
Buff some firearms to shoot faster by default
Fix walls bleeding on blunt collisions
Saves:
Modify MaD Lab model saving to check for unique models to avoid duplicates bloating the save size and causing loading performance to tank
Rename Load Content as Browse Content
Misc:
Modify integer snapping to apply to newly spawned items as well as moving items
Add console command "snap [0/1]" (variant of "integerscaling [0/1]"). When enabled causes item positions to snap to the nearest full number when spawned/moved so things can be perfectly aligned without worrying about floating point precision. Default: 0.
Add console command "ps [0/1]" (variant of "prioritizeselection [0/1]"). When enabled, toggles prioritizing selected items with tools (default: 1)
Fix prev/next item keys in spawn menu not working properly
Fix non-bullet items sometimes being treated as bullets
Fix decomposing items (e.g. Shard Sword) not respecting skin
Fix library reseting when spawning a custom item
