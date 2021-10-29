Share · View all patches · Build 7617604 · Last edited 29 October 2021 – 10:46:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes:

Pumpumpkinpumpkin:

Add Night of the Living Staplers minigame where you mow down hordes of living staplers using a chainsaw before they eat all your pumpkins

(it will be permanently available in the Minigames section of environments.)

Rename Pumpkin Defence as War of the Pumpkins

Modify War of the Pumpkins to use non-elevator music

Gameplay:

Modify Locked property to be saveable (the property is still available via Detail tool only)

Note: This means that levels may now contain items that can't be dragged/deleted like usual. To unlock or delete such an item, use the Detail tool. Reseting still deletes them.

Add [Ctrl+C] hotkey to quick-clone selected items (click to position and spawn them)

Modify cloning not to reset spawn properties (settings are still reset for boring technical reasons.)

Add [Settings > Mouse > % Wheel Rotation] to controls the rotation speed of dragged items when rotated with the mouse wheel

Modify all items to use physics rotation when rotated with the mouse wheel by default ([Shift+Mouse Wheel] rotates their angle directly if you miss the old functionality.)

Modify wheel physics rotation force to be higher by default for better swinging action

Modify currently selected item (1) to rotate with the mouse wheel while paused (overriding zooming while the item is selected)

Modify default wheel rotation angle step to be 15 degrees (this is also affected by wheel rotation setting)

Modify mass rotation to be the default when multiple items are rotated with arrow keys

Modify mass rotation with [Shift+Arrow Keys] to rotate all items around their centre when multiple items are selected

Items:

Modify chainsaws to go brrbrrbrrbrr wromwromwrmorwrmmmm

Modify Stinger Drones to allow targeting other drones when affected by Sinister Software

Fix Sinister Software being able to attach to two drones at once

Buff Braveheart heal to match new fire damage, and make it customizable via Trigger Force

Modify Braveheart to apply Resist Concuss to avoid fire damage overwhelm concussion

Modify Turrets to be treated as firearms (so attachments work)

Modify Turret bullets to have more bullet per bullet

Modify recoil attachments to be stackable (so a tripod and a stock can both be attached)

Note: Removing any of them will return the firearm to its original recoil

Damage:

Modify Drain property damage+heal to be more in line with new doll healths

Fix Drain property visual effect not respecting blood colour

Modify healing to reset damage overwhelm concussions

Buff blight damage to match new default healths better

Buff some firearms to shoot faster by default

Fix walls bleeding on blunt collisions

Saves:

Modify MaD Lab model saving to check for unique models to avoid duplicates bloating the save size and causing loading performance to tank

Rename Load Content as Browse Content

Misc:

Modify integer snapping to apply to newly spawned items as well as moving items

Add console command "snap [0/1]" (variant of "integerscaling [0/1]"). When enabled causes item positions to snap to the nearest full number when spawned/moved so things can be perfectly aligned without worrying about floating point precision. Default: 0.

Add console command "ps [0/1]" (variant of "prioritizeselection [0/1]"). When enabled, toggles prioritizing selected items with tools (default: 1)

Fix prev/next item keys in spawn menu not working properly

Fix non-bullet items sometimes being treated as bullets

Fix decomposing items (e.g. Shard Sword) not respecting skin

Fix library reseting when spawning a custom item