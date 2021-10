Share · View all patches · Build 7617587 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 13:59:33 UTC by Wendy

Halloween is here! And spooky ghosts will visit your village at night! Some are neutral and wont do you harm, some might get aggressive.

Will your village survive the nights?!

This is a small update to celebrate the Halloween. A few new SPOOOKY events and small bug fixes.

Happy Halloween!