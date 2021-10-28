The spooky 1.4.2 update is now live!

Just in time for the Steam Halloween Sale (hint hint, we're in it!) is the 1.4.2 update! We've got two new overseers to battle ̶ the Dragoon and Guardian! For players who have defeated all previous Overseers, expect to see the Dragoon and Guardian pop up. In addition to the new challenges, Star Renegades is now available in Japanese! ようこそ！

Improvements & Fixes



• Fixed crash that could trigger when the player loses a run on an enemy random attack.

• Fixed a crash that could occur if an adversary retreated immediately before the player squad is killed.

• Fixed a crash that could occur if the player very quickly fired an instant attack immediately after an instant AOE.

• Fixed a crash that could occur if the player panned the camera with a controller right ahead of a map animation.

• Fixed a visual bug that could trigger if the player opened the main menu during a map interactable animation.

• Hooked in a mechanism to ensure an Overseer couldn't repeat twice in a row.

• Fixed ui bug where the training grounds exclamation mark wouldn't leave even if all unlocked hero perks had been already purchased.

• Fixed ui bug where Paragon recruitable label might not be localized into other languages.

• Fixed bug where random question mark might appear in final mission.

• Fixed ui artifact header appearing in Camaraderie Tracking screen.

• Fixed ui bug where Progeny title in Camaraderie Tracking screen might not be localized into other languages.

• Fixed ui bug where Chinese script interacted weirdly with the difficulty selector.

• Fixed issue where pulling up the main menu with the right timing might mess up map interactable animations

• Fixed issue where engaging the map panning controls mid-animation might arrest the game flow (specifically right at the start of the game)

• Fixed issue where Perk Purchase Panel wasn't localized

• Fixed typo causing fury gain equipment bonuses wouldn't stack

• Fixed bug where the moon base teleporter could conjure up an Imperium Battleship and trigger weird stuff.

• Fixed an issue where the Guardian resurrection results in 1hp rather than 33% hp on subsequent deaths, or wouldn't work at all for Guardian progeny.

• Dragoon unit reward announcement now triggers correctly on Dagan and Prycon.

• Fixed an issue where the Guardian Progeny might start unlocked.

Balance



• Defensive items now no longer duplicate % defensive modifiers types (i.e. armor defense +25% AND +15%) on the same item.

• Map interactables now generate in a more balanced fashion on main mission maps.

Bug Reporting



If you are running into issues, you can submit a bug report here:

www.rawfury.com/support

Extra things that will help us fix these pesky bugs:

Screenshots

Detailed step by step instructions on how to reproduce the bug

Your save files (PC only) using CTRL-F12 before or at the moment the bug has occurred. Doing so will create a folder on your desktop called "SR_Bug_Report" that contains your save files and output logs which we can then use to debug the issue.

Thanks for your support!