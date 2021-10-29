 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Super Robot Wars 30 update for 29 October 2021

[Update patch distribution] 29 October 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7617390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing "SUPER ROBOT WARS 30."

The update patch for the STEAM version is now available.

Please check the following for the details of the update.

[STEAM Version] Update Patch ver. 1.0.0.1

・Fixed the bug where the music does not play correctly when the user tries to play the same music continuously after using the Edit BGM function.

・Other improvements have been made to the stability of the game.

We appreciate your continued support for "SUPER ROBOT WARS 30."

Changed files in this update

CHARLIE game000 Depot 898751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.