[Update patch distribution] 29 October 2021

Thank you for playing "SUPER ROBOT WARS 30."

The update patch for the STEAM version is now available.

Please check the following for the details of the update.

[STEAM Version] Update Patch ver. 1.0.0.1

・Fixed the bug where the music does not play correctly when the user tries to play the same music continuously after using the Edit BGM function.

・Other improvements have been made to the stability of the game.

We appreciate your continued support for "SUPER ROBOT WARS 30."