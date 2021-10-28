The Last Cargo - Halloween Update 1.3

Hello everyone,

It's finally time for the biggest update (that we have been slowly working on since last year) to The Last Cargo. We have taken your feedback and criticism seriously and decided to add, change and fix a lot of things - hopefully without adding some new bugs ;)

Unfortunately update 1.3 introduces so many changes that previous save files will be deleted. We still have a plans for next updates in the future, so if you find any bugs or have suggestions about the game, feel free to post them in the discussions.

And if you have already played The Last Cargo, consider to give it another shot! But without further ado, here is the list of major changes in update 1.3:

1) CONTROLS:

Added choice of movement type

Realistic (tank controls) or Simplified (no more stucking on the environment)

2) GAMEPLAY:

Changed and improved Tasks and Consequences system

Added a completely new system of Variables

3) TUTORIAL:

Added tutorial pop-ups messages (optional but highly recommended)

Added Consequences and Variables pop-ups messages

4) DONOR LEVEL SYSTEM:

Added a donor/player profile level and experience system

Higher donor level gives access to special options

5) ADAPTATIONS (aka Perks):

Added some new adaptations and the older ones have been revisited

Unlocking adaptation is now connected to donor level system

6) FULLSCREEN:

Improved windowed and fullscreen mode

Fullscreen now works/scale better on high resolutions

And over 100 other changes and improvements, such as:

Changes in dialogues, descriptions, inventory, loot system, game endings, main menu, game launcher, added new graphics, new sounds, added best times for each floor, many bugs fixes, improvements in lighting, floors, weapon aiming, enemies, and much more.

Also, if someone doesn't already know, we are currently working on our new game - Space of one Drama. We recently have updated the steam store page with latest screenshots from the game. Feel free to check them out!

Have a safe and happy Halloween.