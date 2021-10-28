Happy Game is OUT NOW!

The latest Amanita Design game has just landed on Steam!

It’s Happy Game, our darkest, creepiest, and most twisted adventure so far, coming from the team behind Botanicula and CHUCHEL.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1206060/Happy_Game/

Happy Game is an absurd horror adventure game designed by Jaromír Plachý, who previously brought you the family-friendly games Botanicula and CHUCHEL. This time, however, Jaromír decided to make something a little less cheerful, and the result of his team’s work is a psychedelic journey through a little boy’s three horrible nightmares, each with its own style, creatures and puzzles.

Get in the proper mood with the very happy launch trailer:

Once again, we’re very happy to have worked with our favorite Czech music duo DVA, who created all of the spooky sounds and music for Happy Game. The original soundtrack is also available to purchase on Steam and is coming later to streaming services as well.

Please note: Happy Game is not a happy game.