Helga: Euphorium's Song update for 29 October 2021

Spooky Sex Expansion and 3.0 update!

We have released Spooky Sex DLC

We are happy to announce that we have created four new porn movies that you may act in, porn movies based on classical horror movies!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1790720/Helga_Euphoriums_Song__Spooky_Sex/

If you don't have the base game, we have a special bundle deal that contains both the base game and the Spooky Sex expansion!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23311/Helga__Euphoriums_Song_Spooky_Combo

There's also option, if you have other things of the set you can upgrade your copy to "Helga - Euphorium's Song: Full Treatment" for a cheap price!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23312/Helga__Euphoriums_Song_Full_Treatment/

[h3]We also have released a 3.0 update to go with this[/3]

Achievement

  • New achievement "2Spooky", shoot all four spooky porn movies

AI

  • Improvements to enemy AI

Audio

  • Changed the title theme

Balance

  • Sleeping status effect length is now counted per turns, instead of per actions

Battle screen

  • Battle areas are now updated to match the screen resolution for better positioning
  • Every character has been repositioned to better suit the playfield

Bugfix

  • Helga's portrait didn't lighten up during the volcano cutscene, this has been fixed

DLC

  • New DLC "Spooky Sex" has been added

Discord

  • Fixed the Discord link with one that doesn't expire

Optimizations

  • Numerous small optimizations to scripts for better performance

Pixi

  • Updated Pixi version for a better performance

