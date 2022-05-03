 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Broken Lines update for 3 May 2022

The Dead and the Drunk pushed to live for OSX and Linux

Share · View all patches · Build 7617255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Last fall we decided to make the content update "Dead and the Drunk" available to OSX and Linux users despite the content not having gone through QA testing for those specific platforms. This was done by putting the content on an open beta branch called "Experimental".

We're now happy to announce that no significant issues has been raised so we've decided to make this version the default for both OSX and Linux.

This will bring a bunch of fixes, Chinese localization (thanks to "Vargoth.Zhao" for bringing this to out attention) and the content update with the "Dead and the Drunk" campaign.

We hope that players who missed our 'experimental' branch update will now get to enjoy the updated content, and as always if you experience issues feel free to contact us either here on Steam or on our Discord server.

  • The Broken Lines team

Changed files in this update

Broken Lines Linux - Release Depot 926585
  • Loading history…
Broken Lines OSX - Release Depot 926586
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.