The Dead and the Drunk pushed to live for OSX and Linux

Hello everyone!

Last fall we decided to make the content update "Dead and the Drunk" available to OSX and Linux users despite the content not having gone through QA testing for those specific platforms. This was done by putting the content on an open beta branch called "Experimental".

We're now happy to announce that no significant issues has been raised so we've decided to make this version the default for both OSX and Linux.

This will bring a bunch of fixes, Chinese localization (thanks to "Vargoth.Zhao" for bringing this to out attention) and the content update with the "Dead and the Drunk" campaign.

We hope that players who missed our 'experimental' branch update will now get to enjoy the updated content, and as always if you experience issues feel free to contact us either here on Steam or on our Discord server.