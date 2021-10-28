Patch 0.6.1.5

First topic: Food:
- Food consumtion has been decreased with roughly 30-40%.
- You now start with 60 units of food instead of 40.
- Everything you plant (except for trees) starts at stage 1 instead of stage 0. This is more visible and communicates better with the player, you get food a little faster, and it is possible to clear/harvest right away in case you change your mind.
- You can now set units to 'Crisis-mode', which forbids them from eating, sleeping, socializing etc. This means they will ONLY work, which should be usefull in starvation situations when managing workers can become horrible.
- Animals should no longer be able to be knocked outside the screen. If this happened to your save you can load the game again and the animals + hunting order should be gone.
Healing stuff:
- Herbalist table works right away. Previously they did nothing unless you saved and loaded your game.
- Healer will now use potions if possible, and a bug related to healing not being done at all is fixed.
Hauling stuff:
- A bug related to villagers being stuck hauling, is now fixed.
- They will now prioritize hauling food. (They will give food a 50% distance-discount.)
- Overall improvement when villagers chose what to haul.
- If there is no room to store a specific class of items/resources, the news message will now let you know. Like "You have no room to store ingots", instead of just saying there is no storage left.
- Mining certain chunks will no longer read "inaccessible" even though they are. Same with building stairs/ladders.
Visitors:
- They will no longer be so eager to abandon their cart.
- If they for some reason gets prevented from leaving they will try again later, not being stuck in your area for ever.
- Upon seing someone of their own faction die or flee, villager will always do a flee-check instantly. This will result in more bandits fleeing earlier. Same goes for your own faction.
Crashes:
- Several crashes has been fixed, the two most common being related to trading and storage menus.
Misc:
- Steam screenshots now works as they should. Your previous screenshots can still be found at:
C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\GrimNights2\Screenshots
From now on however, screenshots are saved directly into the game folder.
- Bandit attacks will never be more than two persons until at least 2 days has passed since starting your game. Wolves emerging will only be one.
- Chosen starting areas didn't get a passage north/south unless they had access to both north and south, which was a bug. From now on all starting areas with land to the north and/or south will have a passage.
- You can now dismantle upgraded smelters.
- Crossbows and muskets will now fire at all gamespeeds, previously they sometimes never fired if the game speed was 4x or 5x.
- Some improvement to undead AI. (There is for sure more work to be done here, but slight improvement have been made.)
I thiiiiink that was it. There was probably some minor changes, but these were at least the most important ones.
As always: Patching a game like this can always cause unforseen bugs, so I stand very ready to throw in a hot fix if necessary.
Best wishes, lots of love and many thanks for all bug reports, your patience and support!//Mattias
PS: Also, sorry for all the bugs!
