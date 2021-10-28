Patch 0.6.1.5

First topic: Food:

Food consumtion has been decreased with roughly 30-40%.

You now start with 60 units of food instead of 40.

Everything you plant (except for trees) starts at stage 1 instead of stage 0. This is more visible and communicates better with the player, you get food a little faster, and it is possible to clear/harvest right away in case you change your mind.

You can now set units to 'Crisis-mode', which forbids them from eating, sleeping, socializing etc. This means they will ONLY work, which should be usefull in starvation situations when managing workers can become horrible.

Animals should no longer be able to be knocked outside the screen. If this happened to your save you can load the game again and the animals + hunting order should be gone.

Healing stuff:

Herbalist table works right away. Previously they did nothing unless you saved and loaded your game.

Healer will now use potions if possible, and a bug related to healing not being done at all is fixed.

Hauling stuff:

A bug related to villagers being stuck hauling, is now fixed.

They will now prioritize hauling food. (They will give food a 50% distance-discount.)

Overall improvement when villagers chose what to haul.

If there is no room to store a specific class of items/resources, the news message will now let you know. Like "You have no room to store ingots", instead of just saying there is no storage left.

Mining certain chunks will no longer read "inaccessible" even though they are. Same with building stairs/ladders.

Visitors:

They will no longer be so eager to abandon their cart.

If they for some reason gets prevented from leaving they will try again later, not being stuck in your area for ever.

Upon seing someone of their own faction die or flee, villager will always do a flee-check instantly. This will result in more bandits fleeing earlier. Same goes for your own faction.

Crashes:

Several crashes has been fixed, the two most common being related to trading and storage menus.

Misc:

Steam screenshots now works as they should. Your previous screenshots can still be found at:

C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\GrimNights2\Screenshots

From now on however, screenshots are saved directly into the game folder.

Bandit attacks will never be more than two persons until at least 2 days has passed since starting your game. Wolves emerging will only be one.

Chosen starting areas didn't get a passage north/south unless they had access to both north and south, which was a bug. From now on all starting areas with land to the north and/or south will have a passage.

You can now dismantle upgraded smelters.

Crossbows and muskets will now fire at all gamespeeds, previously they sometimes never fired if the game speed was 4x or 5x.

Some improvement to undead AI. (There is for sure more work to be done here, but slight improvement have been made.)

I thiiiiink that was it. There was probably some minor changes, but these were at least the most important ones.

As always: Patching a game like this can always cause unforseen bugs, so I stand very ready to throw in a hot fix if necessary.

Best wishes, lots of love and many thanks for all bug reports, your patience and support!//Mattias

PS: Also, sorry for all the bugs!