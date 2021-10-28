New Area! - The Mine is finally explorable!

Patch 1.1 is live right now!
You've been asking for it since day one and now the day is here:
The mine is finally opened up for exploration!
Jump in a mine cart and find out what's hidden deep in the mountain!
Here's a list of changes in this version:
- Brand-New Area to explore: The Mine
- New building: The Hammock
- New unlockable decoration
- Water shader improvement
- Cable Car reworked
- A bunch of minor bug fixes
We hope your campers love their new hammocks and you enjoy exploring the mine! <3
Slightly spooky cheers,
Your moonies and Fabien
Changed files in this update