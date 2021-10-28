New Area! - The Mine is finally explorable!

Share · View all patches · Build 7617010 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.1 is live right now!

You've been asking for it since day one and now the day is here:

The mine is finally opened up for exploration!

Jump in a mine cart and find out what's hidden deep in the mountain!

Here's a list of changes in this version:

Brand-New Area to explore: The Mine

New building: The Hammock

New unlockable decoration

Water shader improvement

Cable Car reworked

A bunch of minor bug fixes

We hope your campers love their new hammocks and you enjoy exploring the mine! <3

Slightly spooky cheers,

Your moonies and Fabien