Haven Park update for 28 October 2021

New Area! - The Mine is finally explorable!

Patch 1.1 is live right now!

You've been asking for it since day one and now the day is here:

The mine is finally opened up for exploration!

Jump in a mine cart and find out what's hidden deep in the mountain!

Here's a list of changes in this version:

  • Brand-New Area to explore: The Mine
  • New building: The Hammock
  • New unlockable decoration
  • Water shader improvement
  • Cable Car reworked
  • A bunch of minor bug fixes

We hope your campers love their new hammocks and you enjoy exploring the mine! <3

Slightly spooky cheers,

Your moonies and Fabien

