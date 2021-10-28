Meet Major Update “Ground Breaking”!

Share · View all patches · Build 7616920 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 12:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Our latest major update ‘Groundbreaking’ brings many improvements to all areas of the game! Including new maps, visual effects, and various new vehicles - and lets not forget our new game nation - Israel! Currently hosting the premium Spitfire LF Mk.IXe and A-4E late. The biggest feature coming in this update though is of course terramorphing - now bombs, large caliber guns and tanks wielding dozer blades can modify and shape the terrain and alter the course of battle!

Terramorphing

Terramorphing mechanics have been added. Terrain and soil now interact with caterpillars and dozer blades on vehicles, bombs and rocket explosions leave craters on the terrain surfaces.

Aircraft

10 new or upgraded aircraft, new guided bombs and targeting pods.

V-12D



Spitfire LF Mk IXe



Ground vehicles

11 new vehicles including 3 lightweight armoured weapons carrier from the Wiesel family, and the Ystervark, a South African mobile anti-air unit.

Wiesel series



Ystervark



Naval Fleet

Two new ships, the nimble USS Mitscher with automatic 127 mm guns, and the gigantic HMS Marlborough with ten 343 mm canons!

HMS Marlborough



USS Mitscher (DL-2)



New locations

3 new maps, Aral Sea for mixed battles in a deserted seaside city, Bourbon island for aerial arcade battles and Vyborg Bay for coastal fleet.

Aral Sea



Bourbon island



Vyborg Bay



