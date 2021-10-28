 Skip to content

War Thunder update for 28 October 2021

Meet Major Update “Ground Breaking”!

Our latest major update ‘Groundbreaking’ brings many improvements to all areas of the game! Including new maps, visual effects, and various new vehicles - and lets not forget our new game nation - Israel! Currently hosting the premium Spitfire LF Mk.IXe and A-4E late. The biggest feature coming in this update though is of course terramorphing - now bombs, large caliber guns and tanks wielding dozer blades can modify and shape the terrain and alter the course of battle!

Terramorphing

Terramorphing mechanics have been added. Terrain and soil now interact with caterpillars and dozer blades on vehicles, bombs and rocket explosions leave craters on the terrain surfaces.

Aircraft

10 new or upgraded aircraft, new guided bombs and targeting pods.

V-12D

Spitfire LF Mk IXe

Ground vehicles

11 new vehicles including 3 lightweight armoured weapons carrier from the Wiesel family, and the Ystervark, a South African mobile anti-air unit.

Wiesel series

Ystervark

Two new ships, the nimble USS Mitscher with automatic 127 mm guns, and the gigantic HMS Marlborough with ten 343 mm canons!

HMS Marlborough

USS Mitscher (DL-2)

New locations

3 new maps, Aral Sea for mixed battles in a deserted seaside city, Bourbon island for aerial arcade battles and Vyborg Bay for coastal fleet.

Aral Sea

Bourbon island

Vyborg Bay

FULL LIST OF CHANGES

