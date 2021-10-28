Welcome to our spooky special event where you will be able to make battle in the terrifying new Draugrheim biome.
In this temporary game mode, you will have to conquer your fears in the land of the living dead and face terrible new (eight-legged) creatures roaming the land of Northgard.
Vikings, it is time to take back what is yours in the Night of the Living Draugar.
However, if you feel like some of those new creatures have more legs than you can tolerate, you can activate an arachnophobia mode in the options menu.
Finish a game of Northgard in the new Draugrheim game mode (if you dare) and earn a new Town Hall skin.
Clans Starting Bonuses:
New: Trade routes with the homeland are available and earn more Krowns.
Gain +10% Krowns from merchents and sailors -> +15% Krowns production.
New: Earn Fame by scouting Neutral Factions and enemy Town Halls.
New: Great Trades Routes -10% discount.
New: You can spend Krowns to accelerate the arrival of new villagers in your Town Hall.
Mercenaries from Homeland - Fame 200
You can send Mercenary raids from your Harbors to raid beaches but not on tiles with a Town Hall. Mercenary raids can be upgraded in the Forge.
Trade routes with the homeland is available and earn more Krowns.
New: You can assign 3 more Sailors on a Harbour with a Lighthouse
Sea Supremacy - Fame 500
You can send Mercenary raids on zones with a Town Hall.
You can assign 3 more Sailors on a Harbor with a Lighthouse.
New: Mercenary Raids will use Fire Javelins, damaging buildings upon raiding.
Negotiators
Replaces
Ship Building -> Mining Efficiency.
Gain +2 Krowns production and +30% forging speed.
Exotic Goods
Harbor, Trading Post and Marketplace produce 1 Happiness (2 if upgraded).
Others changes:
Raid upgrades take
3 -> 6 months to forge (with 1 smith).
New: You no longer need to activate the faster recruitment of Mercenaries Raids and it no longer changes the raids' cost.
Howl of the Sea Master - Fame 500
Chance to transform an enemy military unit into a spectral warrior has been reduced.
Endless Tide
Reduces the cost of military units by
20% => 15%
Knowledge From Beyond
Reveals the position of all neutral factions.
Trade routes with neutral factions give +2 Lore per merchant and +20% Krowns and relationship.
Supplies - Fame 200
Supplies now arrive as soon as Fame 200 is reached instead of at the new year. Resources are then received every 12 months from the first reception.
Each year a boat brings you +50 Food, Wood and Krowns, +25 Lore and +5 Stone
for each completed year, and again at the start of every subsequent year.
Known issue: The description of Supplies appears in English. Translations for all languages will arrive as soon as possible.
Spoils of War
Gain some Krowns for each enemy unit killed.
Eradicate a faction, neutral or clan, earns 50 Military XP.
Mask of Gullinbursti
Produces
+10 => +6 Food.
You can pay 150 Lore to summon one GiantBoar. It is controllable as long as it is not in combat.
Guerilla Tactics
Permanently increases your military units' attack power by +1% for any unit slain or lost in enemy territory (30% max).
Enemies clans relations are also affected when you are fighting a neutral faction.
All sailors produce +100% Fame.
The tech Knowledge from Beyond borrowed from the Clan of the Kraken with stolen lore and Mimirsbrunn no longer produced +100% Kröwns with trade routes.
- Fixed difficulty noted as “extreme” in saves and as “hard” in the information window.
- Fixed fame notifications not displayed for client.
- The AI will now avoid moving its spectral warriors into ally territory.
- Fixed merchants constantly stopping work when assigned after thralls to a trading post.
- Fixed the display of ore production by slaves.
- The free lore stone obtained with the knowledge "erudition" will still be free even after cancelling it's construction.
- Texts have been revised to be gender neutral.
- Torfin's throne produces +2 Lore which was not displayed. It is now.
- Option “map special” from Ragnarok has been removed. This was irrelevant as the special map could be replaced by a volcano.
- When Kobolds spread to a tile with an object (i.e. ruins), the name display of that building/object will no longer turn into "Kobold Hamlet".
- Fixed wrong icon of the relic “Edda of Vor” displayed in the player list.
- Fixed description text of Mask of Gullinbursti relic. It cost 150 Lore to summon the Giant Boar (not 200).
- Fixed villagers carrying hammers in longships in story mode.
- Fixed "High tide" which sometimes did not generate fish on lakes.
- Fixed broken food graphic displayed in end-game.
- THE WISE ONE from the clan of the Lynx, and Torfin’s Throne no longer produce Lore in the conquest mission “Imported Knowledge”.
- Fixed buildings that were burning after a raven raid. They stop burning after being repaired.
- Fixed warchief portrait hiding text in fame notification.
- Fixed Torfin’s shadow not attacking Wyverns and defense towers.
- Fixed several issues with neutral factions. When dwarves or myrkalfar attack an enemy clan, they continue to advance from tile to tile until they eliminate the clan or are killed. Previously, they could stagnate on a tile and cause colonisation issues, this is no longer the case.
- You can no longer see enemy unit status (starving, freezing…) after using Warcry.
- The relic Gefjun’s jar now summons new villagers on the town Hall as intended.
- In the conquest mission greed’s price, the knowledge “Wool trade” no longer produces Krowns.
- Clicking on the notification of a built relic no longer leads to the player who built it if you have not scouted him.
- In the gem cutter conquest mission, trading gems now affect relations.
- Building an offering well near an eradicated neutral faction is no longer possible.
- The unit type icons in the healer hut are updated when healed units change jobs.
