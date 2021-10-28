Share · View all patches · Build 7616916 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 12:59:31 UTC by Wendy



Welcome to our spooky special event where you will be able to make battle in the terrifying new Draugrheim biome.

In this temporary game mode, you will have to conquer your fears in the land of the living dead and face terrible new (eight-legged) creatures roaming the land of Northgard.

Vikings, it is time to take back what is yours in the Night of the Living Draugar.

However, if you feel like some of those new creatures have more legs than you can tolerate, you can activate an arachnophobia mode in the options menu.



Finish a game of Northgard in the new Draugrheim game mode (if you dare) and earn a new Town Hall skin.





Clans Starting Bonuses:

New: Trade routes with the homeland are available and earn more Krowns. Gain +10% Krowns from merchents and sailors -> +15% Krowns production.

New: Earn Fame by scouting Neutral Factions and enemy Town Halls.

New: Great Trades Routes -10% discount.

New: You can spend Krowns to accelerate the arrival of new villagers in your Town Hall.

Mercenaries from Homeland - Fame 200

You can send Mercenary raids from your Harbors to raid beaches but not on tiles with a Town Hall. Mercenary raids can be upgraded in the Forge.

Trade routes with the homeland is available and earn more Krowns.

New: You can assign 3 more Sailors on a Harbour with a Lighthouse

Sea Supremacy - Fame 500

You can send Mercenary raids on zones with a Town Hall.

You can assign 3 more Sailors on a Harbor with a Lighthouse.

New: Mercenary Raids will use Fire Javelins, damaging buildings upon raiding.

Negotiators

Replaces Ship Building -> Mining Efficiency.

Gain +2 Krowns production and +30% forging speed.

Exotic Goods

Harbor, Trading Post and Marketplace produce 1 Happiness (2 if upgraded).

Others changes:

Raid upgrades take 3 -> 6 months to forge (with 1 smith).

New: You no longer need to activate the faster recruitment of Mercenaries Raids and it no longer changes the raids' cost.





Howl of the Sea Master - Fame 500

Chance to transform an enemy military unit into a spectral warrior has been reduced.

Endless Tide

Reduces the cost of military units by 20% => 15%

Knowledge From Beyond

Reveals the position of all neutral factions.

Trade routes with neutral factions give +2 Lore per merchant and +20% Krowns and relationship.





Supplies - Fame 200

Supplies now arrive as soon as Fame 200 is reached instead of at the new year. Resources are then received every 12 months from the first reception.

Each year a boat brings you +50 Food, Wood and Krowns, +25 Lore and +5 Stone for each completed year, and again at the start of every subsequent year.

Known issue: The description of Supplies appears in English. Translations for all languages will arrive as soon as possible.





Spoils of War

Gain some Krowns for each enemy unit killed.

Eradicate a faction, neutral or clan, earns 50 Military XP.





Mask of Gullinbursti

Produces +10 => +6 Food.

You can pay 150 Lore to summon one GiantBoar. It is controllable as long as it is not in combat.





Guerilla Tactics

Permanently increases your military units' attack power by +1% for any unit slain or lost in enemy territory (30% max).

Enemies clans relations are also affected when you are fighting a neutral faction.

All sailors produce +100% Fame.

The tech Knowledge from Beyond borrowed from the Clan of the Kraken with stolen lore and Mimirsbrunn no longer produced +100% Kröwns with trade routes.