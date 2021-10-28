A Weed Shop Halloween!

As promised, our first seasonal in-game event is finally here and just in time for Halloween!

The Hell'o'Weed Event

Despite the stupid title, this limited-time event offers plenty of opportunities to make mad money and boost your XP without all the grind. Get ready to smash some pumpkins, grow and sell brand new Halloween weed & merch, and earn 2X the XP serving the masked freaks. Receive special rewards by completing a set of Hell'o'Weed tasks which can be found in Mission Control, and more...

More Trippy Events

Speaking of more, we've just dropped another batch of Trippy Events: Red Bong, Green Bong + Blaze In The Maze + Duck, Duck, Dolphin. You can trigger the events by being at the right place and at the right high, so smoke up and go explore the beach for a chance to earn even more cash + money + free st**! There's a total of 6 events in the game right now with another batch currently in the works and coming soon.

Coming Soon

With most of the silly stuff out of the way, we've been working on getting a new production facility ready where you'll be able to crossbreed strains into Hybrids, make extracts and concentrates, and turn them into influencer-approved high-end products ːws_damanː

Stay tuned! ːws_peaceː