Update #51 - Pre-release patch!

Hi!

Today's update is an important one, as it's the final one before the transition from Early Access to full release, that will be done in just a few hours.

This update brings new content and features, along with an important amount of polish to pretty much everything.

We hope you enjoy the game as much as we do!

New features:

Ascension system to keep playing beyond the final mission.

New enemy: Goblin Gunslinger

New bosses: Examiner Draco and Examiner Auriga

New Supporters Pack DLC featuring 4 weapons (not yet available).

Added Steam trading cards.

Added a new Achievement for Kraz.

Added Vietnamese translation.

Improvements:

Added narration to Story cutscenes.

Added a Cutscenes button in the Library to replay Story cutscenes.

Added a page about difficulty settings in the How to Play

Increased default FOV a bit and reduced amount of camera movement/roll caused by View bob (can still be completely disabled via Settings).

Added additional information on how to obtain Insight on the "Not enough Insight" message.

Added a setting to show attack cooldown below the crosshair.

Added a setting to disable status effects on the screen border.

Added a different sound when you're hurt but damage is applied to barrier/shield instead of health.

Added a setting to disable the hit confirmation sound.

Added a bunch of layouts for small combat rooms.

Improved Argo texture.

Replaced news in the main menu with social links.

Changed a bit looks of doors leading to the guardian or locked by the Master lock.

Character passives are now shown in the loadout, hero selection screen, etc.

Gameplay changes:

Quests no longer give Insight as a possible reward when no other rewards are available.

Decreased duration of the Champions fight modifier.

Shrines can no longer be rerolled. Increased price of perk rerolls.

Sequential shots and beams are now interrupted when climbing on a ledge.

The final boss is now also the final boss in the Ziggurat Trial mode.

Changed how weapons are grouped in the shop (for example 3 wands, 3 alchemy weapons, etc.).

Daily Challenge: Decreased enemy health boost , increased enemy damage boost.

Fixed armor enemies' attacks sometimes exploding on the origin position.

Some changes to a few characters' passives.

Improved a bit Jacob's skills.

Reduced Avarice perk power.

Decreased Bulk perk movement penalty.

Changed "Recover more mana when picking up a weapon" skill for "Recover mana when facing the guardian"

Armor enemies now require line of sight to shoot.

Bugfixes: