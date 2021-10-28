House Flipper just became more frightening than ever...

_Hey Flipper...

Welcome to my castle - I expect you to flip it with the greatest attention to details, or else I'll be forced to pay you a visit, and we both know you wouldn't want that.

I can feel that your blood starts to boil at the very thought of the Halloween Update, and I should be gone before the sun comes up anyways, so I'll leave you alone for now. Just remember it isn't the last time that we meet.

Also, there's someone who wanted to talk to you. I believe they call themselves "house flipper devs". _

We wanted to thank you all for such warm feedback regarding Luxury DLC. The whole release went great, and even though some of you experienced in-game issues, we're proud to say we worked so hard to fix them in the first hours after the DLC went live.

It's obvious you guys deserve all the best, which is why we came up with the Halloween update - it comes with spooky items and even more frightening mansion to flip.

Oh, and it's definitely not the end of free updates, so stay tuned for more info!

Also, here's the spooky giveaway, where you can grab one of the DLCs for yourself!

Click HERE to join the competiton!

Happy flipping,

Frozen District Team