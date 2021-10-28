Gnomes, Path of Enlightenment, Dreamshapers, New Challenges and a Player's Home

Hi folks,

Today's build adds a new Species: Gnomes, a new Organization: Path of Enlightenment, a new playable subclass Dreamshapers, a couple of new challenges and your own fort.

As a heads up, the patch is pretty huge (in download size) and that's mostly because Unity updated to the new version and thought it's a good idea to repack all the textures. Sorry for that.

Before I let you enjoy the new additions, I'll go quickly through the new mechanics that were added during October's content patches and you'll come across as you play as the new archetypes.

1. Infused

Infused consumable cards aren't destroyed when depleted, instead they remain in your collection and you can refill them with Essence or through other cards.

2. Infuse

Infuse x will refill x uses, charges, durability in every 'infused' card that is currently in your hand. If a card has a discard Infuse ability, like the Soulmates Dream cards, discarding this card will also replenish charges of itself.

3. Recoup

Recoup x will fetch you x infused cards from your deck, the one you will choose to draw restores up 1 uses, charge or durability.

4. Hoard

Hoard Card x, you gain in your collection up to x copies of that card. The card is added in your stash, assuming you haven't reached the max allowed copies.

5. Recharge

Recharge Card x, that Card restores up to x uses, charges or durability. It doesn't matter where that card is. It can be an ally ability, a card you no longer own, in your stash etc.

6. Alert

Alert is a passive ally ability. The ally can have 3 passive abilities: Morale that triggers whenever they deal damage, Demise that triggers when they leave play, and Alert which triggers whenever an exhausted ally becomes active.

Alert will trigger if you manually reactivate an ally, or at the start of their turn etc. But only if they where previously inactive.

I think that covers them all, but if you come across any new stuff and need more explanation on how they work, and the rulebook can't help, then let me know ;)

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 28/10 # 1.025.1

Bugfixes

Fetching a single use infused card from your Backpack during combat will no longer move it to your deck.

Fixed an issue with Expertise based perks not applying correctly in Inevitable & Delayed effects.

Fixed some of the Monk exclusive cards, not being properly exclusive to their designated archetypes.

Custom archetype icons weren't showing up in the Character Creation screen.

Custom shapeshifter form .pngs will properly override the vanilla forms.

New Content

New playable species: Gnome.

Gnomes have the Mountain Gnome, Urban Gnome & Pygmae subspecies.

Added a new Expertise: Invention and its assorted cards.

Added a new Organization: Path of Enlightenment (Skills: Alchemy & Invention) and its assorted cards.

Added 4 new portraits (2 male & 2 female) to go along with the new Organization.

Added new playable subclass Dreamshaper and a new expertise Dreamshape with ~80 new cards.

Dreamshaper subclass is available through the Mystic, the Witch or the Psychic class.

Added 4 new challenges. In Fajhorn Pass between Skarfjord & Ulnathiir Holrgardr between Geirsver & Lake Inalla Spiderwood Mine between Misthold & Albruk Croekrag Mine between Llanvale & Misthold

Holrgardr can be liberated from bandits, become a player home and also grow to a settlement.

Misc Changes & QoL Improvements

Updated Unity Engine to the latest version (2021.2.0f1).

Locked Settlements will now unlock after reaching an influence relative to the Settlement Tier (instead of 175 influence for every settlement).

Soulmate Allies are immune to the Unsummon effect. And instead will lose 10 life if they are targeted by such a spell.

Modding Additions

Expanded Shapeshift

QuestStateAlternate Form:[Form] can be used to specify an alternate visual appearance for a character that isn't a shapeshifter, or to override a character's shapeshifting appearance to something else, while using the Shapeshift effect.

ie. QuestStateAlternate Form:Tiger as a perk reward or QuestStateAlternateFormTiger:1 as a card effect, will change the characters appearance to that of Tiger.png if they use the Shapeshift effect.

if the card 'Tiger Form' exists, it will be used as long as the PC is shapeshifted in the Tiger form.

New Ally Passive: Alert.

Alert Passive triggers whenever the ally status changes from exhausted to active.

Notes to modders: An ally can only have one passive ability (Morale, Demise or Alert)

Syntax: AllyPassiveAlert[scripted effect]:1

AllyPassiveAlertFarthings=5;Draw=1:1, When the ally becomes active you gain 5 farthings and draw a card.

AllyPassiveAlertDefend=2;PayAllyLife=1:1, When the ally becomes active you gain defend 2 and they lose 1 life.

ChangeAllyEffect[Passive Type][Scripted effect]:1 can now also change the ally passive to Alert: ie. ChangeAllyEffectAlertDraw=1:1

New Keyword: Recoup

syntax Recoup:x, ie. Recoup:2

Recoup x: Remove the top x Infused Card(s) from your Drawpile. Choose & Draw one, then Discard the rest. Chosen card restores (up to) 1 Uses, Charges or Durability.

Recoup doesn't trigger a Deck resuffle.

New Keyword: Recharge

syntax: Recharge[Cardname]:x, ie. RechargeScavenger's Rifle:2

Recharge [Cardname] x, Cardname restores (up to) x Uses, Charges or Durability.

Misc Modding Additions