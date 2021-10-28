HALLOWEEN EVENT! SALE NOW ON! 40% off Red Solstice 2: Survivors.

MARINES!

It’s that time of year where things start to get a little less ghoulish around here. Things on Mars are scary all year round, so Halloween time is almost a breath of fresh air!

But don’t you worry! Your old sergeant is here to look after you and to kick your metal marine backsides out of the barracks and into a Halloween Event!

ON SALE

From the 28th of October to the 1st of November, get 40% off Red Solstice 2: Survivors! A perfect time to get in those new recruits. The STROL are keeping up their infestation and we still have plenty of steel toe caps to go around.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/768520/Red_Solstice_2_Survivors/

SO SPREAD THE LOVE – NOT THE INFESTATION!

In fact, I heard that granny wanted to kick some STROL butt too! So, let’s show granny what she is missing by recruiting her for the cause.

THE HALLOWEEN EVENT MISSION - IF YOU CHOOSE TO ACCEPT IT!

Over the Halloween period (28th Oct to the 1st Nov) Red Solstice 2: Survivors will be a little more spooky than usual. Expect to see pumpkin headed STROLs all over the place! And not only that, check out your own hat wardrobe! Halloween themed helmets and armory!

Because you are all hard-working Marines and enjoy showing off how ‘marine-y’ you all are, I have put a challenge in place for this year’s Halloween. Don’t worry, it is super easy, you won’t even break a sweat.

THE BEST HALLOWEEN SCREENSHOTS! See, easy!

Frolicking amongst a STROL Pumpkin patch? Make sure you take a SNAP OF THAT!

Hosting a Marine Helmet Fashion Show? Make sure to set the derelict fashion world on fire with your pumpkin attire and not sashay way looking like something dire.

We want to see all your ghastly pictures! (No, not those kind of ghastly pictures…

THE BEST PICTURES GET NOTHING!

Erm, I mean, THE BEST PICTURES GET NOTHING BUT MY DEEPEST RESPECT AND GRATITUDE!

So how do I show off my or screenshot (or ghoulish works of art) they all ask?

Firstly, you can post your screenshot on that social media thingy!

Tag us in your screenshot via our Twitter using @TheRedSolstice – feel free to use the hashtags #RS2Halloween #PictureForTheSarg

Secondly show off your screenshots on Steam for all to see and judge!

To add your Screenshot to Steam, do follow the instructions below, and you’ll be fine, I promise.

To upload artwork, go to the Red Solstice Game Hub's Artwork tab and look for the Upload Your Artwork button at the top right.

Use F12 to take your screenshot from in-game.

To add your screenshot to the comments.

Select your ghoulish screenshot

Click on the pumpkin filled screenshot you want to link to. And an image window will open up.

At the top of the image window will be a URL address. Highlight it and Ctrl+C that link AND JOBS A GOODEN!

Come back to this page and post that link in the discussion below and wait for your fellow marines and squad members to give you lots of loving and caring support. Aka judgement.

The Halloween Event runs from 28th October to the 1st November! SO GET A MOVE ON, MARINES!