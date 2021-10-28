Alien Dawn - Update v1.01

Hello Everyone!

We're releasing our first patch today for Alien Dawn after our Early Access launch on the 23rd of this month.

We'd like to thank everyone that has purchased the game, and those who have posted reviews, Jessica and I very much appreciate it!

Moving forward we will be continuing to refine the game and listening to your suggestions. We've already played the game with several of you and have had a blast.

Here are the patch notes for this version based on our own notes and early suggestions from the community:

10/28/2021 (Early Access) v1.01

Increase amount of time in between food damage

Decreased Mothership damage

Optimized VOIP transmission data rate

Fixed Sky Box graphic glitch / clouds going through objects

Fixed door sounds keep banging on Client

Fixed Navmesh removal for AI when leaving area that was causing stuttering towards end game

+Added New Patreon Subscriber “Lexistara”