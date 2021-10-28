Halloween Event - Harbingers Return

Trick or Treat Officers, Happy Halloween.

The story so far

HARBGRS (Hivemind Automation for Recycling, Building-maintenance, Governance, Repairs and Sanitation) nick-named _Harbinger-system_s , was once an experimental AI that services entire metropolitan. The core purpose was a massive system that brings to life wide array of machinery and resources to function on a single purpose of maintaining city-wide infrastructures.

When these futuristic cities fell to the anarchists, the AI lost control of their primary directive.

In a bid to gain balance in the chaos, it's sub-system evolved violent means to sanitize the city of all major lifeforms. It is unknown what new directives it has given itself.

The rogue AI has now taken over Axeron assets and has integrated biological warfare components to its arsenal of weapons. With the use of powerful hallucinogens, it has created an army that blurs the line between what's real and what's not. These abominations now march across the lands. They must be stopped at all cost.

How to Play

Participate in these 3 special Halloween PVE modes to earn exclusive rewards. During the entire duration of this event, Co-op missions will be replaced. You can earn special candy currency while on these missions to purchase the new event-exclusive cosmetics.

URBAN APOCALYPSE



The harbingers are finally here with their forces to disrupt our mission to gather data.

We need to stop them. Eliminate the harbingers, deliver their heads to our base for further analysis.

HOMELAND HORROR



Our defensive lines are being targeted by waves of possessed raiders. The SAM sites prevent the arrival of more harbingers. Do not lose them or there will be a heavy price to pay.

CARGO OF DEATH



Our security forces escorting Olympus Convoy has been targeted as well. Keep your eyes open, expect assault from the harbingers as we approach extraction points.

Event Rewards



The sinister pumpkins have returned. Collect these orange ornates and gather the sweet treats within to earn event exclusive goodies. Remember, higher difficulty spawns higher value pumpkins.

Here are how you can obtain these lovely candies:

Mission victory : 200 Candies

Mission defeat : 100 Candies

Each sinister Pumpkin : 5 candies

Special sinister Pumpkin : 50 candies

These candy currency allow you to purchase items on the Event Store.

These missions will be available from 28th October to 11th November (2 Weeks).

Additional Intel

Learn how to deal with the 4 Horsemen of apocalypse; War, Pestilence, Famine and Death in the videos below :

Along with this event, update 1.1.2 is also going live. Don't forget to check out the changes/fixes on the link here :

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/505740/view/3077640948778003351

