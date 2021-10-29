Snatch Media Toolbox Version 1.2.551.1108

Please backup your stations and playlist as this new update stores all preference files in Music\Snatch folder. This will stop Snatch Updates overwriting your settings, stations and playlist. Snatch will no longer be providing links to Online Radio Stations. Sorry for the inconvenience. But this is a much cleaner and improved solution.

This version includes a step-by-step Help.pdf file to assist with downloading M3U files of your choice and adding them to Snatch. Any issues, please get in touch. Here https://steamcommunity.com/app/1716280/discussions/