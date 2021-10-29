 Skip to content

Snatch Media Toolbox update for 29 October 2021

Snatch Media Toolbox Version 1.2.551.1108

Build 7616581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please backup your stations and playlist as this new update stores all preference files in Music\Snatch folder. This will stop Snatch Updates overwriting your settings, stations and playlist. Snatch will no longer be providing links to Online Radio Stations. Sorry for the inconvenience. But this is a much cleaner and improved solution.

This version includes a step-by-step Help.pdf file to assist with downloading M3U files of your choice and adding them to Snatch. Any issues, please get in touch. Here https://steamcommunity.com/app/1716280/discussions/

Changed files in this update

Snatch Media Toolbox Depot Depot 1716283
  • Loading history…
