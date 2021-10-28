October 28, 2021 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7616500 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 11:13:39 UTC by Wendy

Hype with special daily mission, special characters & new items, as well as CLAN VERSUS!



CLAN VERUS

Period: After the maintenance on Oct. 28 to 05:00 UTC, Dec. 9,

More detailscan be found here.

Awesome Rewards for Returning Players

A player who has not accessed Black Squad for 90 days is able to receive special rewards & missions from Oct. 28 ~ 05:00 UTC, Nov. 25.

Special Mission for a Returning Player

Play 10 min. to win BATTISTA 45 ACP CHROME 30D + KATRAN CHROME 30D + 100% Double Up 30D

Special Daily Mission: Play 1 Quick Match

7 Day Attendance to win huge, various rewards

Special bullet discount

And a Package deal, that guarantees a permanent weapon, only for returning players.

NEW ITEMS

Guard Suit Random Box, where a character of Skeleton costume, or a character dressed up in a new Halloween costume are obtainable.

Available from Oct. 28 to Nov. 25

DAY OF THE DEAD Series

Available from Oct. 28 to Nov. 25