Black Squad update for 28 October 2021

October 28, 2021 Update

October 28, 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hype with special daily mission, special characters & new items, as well as CLAN VERSUS!

CLAN VERUS

  • Period: After the maintenance on Oct. 28 to 05:00 UTC, Dec. 9,
  • More detailscan be found here.

Awesome Rewards for Returning Players

A player who has not accessed Black Squad for 90 days is able to receive special rewards & missions from Oct. 28 ~ 05:00 UTC, Nov. 25.

  • Special Mission for a Returning Player
  • Play 10 min. to win BATTISTA 45 ACP CHROME 30D + KATRAN CHROME 30D + 100% Double Up 30D
  • Special Daily Mission: Play 1 Quick Match
  • 7 Day Attendance to win huge, various rewards
  • Special bullet discount
  • And a Package deal, that guarantees a permanent weapon, only for returning players.

NEW ITEMS

Guard Suit Random Box, where a character of Skeleton costume, or a character dressed up in a new Halloween costume are obtainable.

  • Available from Oct. 28 to Nov. 25

DAY OF THE DEAD Series

  • Available from Oct. 28 to Nov. 25

![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/c799a1e73d03cf4dc928d22166684b08cb67e022.png)  
M4A1 GL DAY OF THE DEAD  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/f7517efa38c0f4275a06f9e95cdb32ecac6293e4.png)  
AK12 DAY OF THE DEAD  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/ffeadffce8a4c7e3cdaf441778f210536d35bd61.png)  
AK12 GL DAY OF THE DEAD  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/d546a43750a83798e4a7f8055a48d14982beba19.png)  
KRISS VECTOR DAY OF THE DEAD  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/b8875cfa6e5d90b8194ecf1f697d0a705fd30496.png)  
SW629 DAY OF THE DEAD  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/ef7bc762814734a2fe7ca96c7c82b0d24205af4d.png)  
PUSH DAGGER 32 DAY OF THE DEAD  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/c29da0d698f3758a5b2ac6a5b8056365476e877c.png)  
DAY OF THE DEAD Spray & Calling Card  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/4a4893e8b4672352ca7542801523638aecdf9bf5.png)  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/16674f7905016e7b81606a785584d27c987b0a77.png)```  
LEAVES2 Items  

* Available from Oct. 28 to Dec. 2

```M67 H/G LEAVES2  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/6f2b6a74d2a5e7b628c6fe85f5d85ee862e38c4c.png)  
M18 SMOKE LEAVES2  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/22de6fa3f04db0648d59ef0152ff114d93670268.png)```



#### BUG FIX


* Collision update of Castle, Collection, Open storage space, Rust maps.
