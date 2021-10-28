October 28, 2021 Update

Hype with special daily mission, special characters & new items, as well as CLAN VERSUS!
CLAN VERUS
- Period: After the maintenance on Oct. 28 to 05:00 UTC, Dec. 9,
- More detailscan be found here.
Awesome Rewards for Returning Players
A player who has not accessed Black Squad for 90 days is able to receive special rewards & missions from Oct. 28 ~ 05:00 UTC, Nov. 25.
- Special Mission for a Returning Player
- Play 10 min. to win BATTISTA 45 ACP CHROME 30D + KATRAN CHROME 30D + 100% Double Up 30D
- Special Daily Mission: Play 1 Quick Match
- 7 Day Attendance to win huge, various rewards
- Special bullet discount
- And a Package deal, that guarantees a permanent weapon, only for returning players.
NEW ITEMS
Guard Suit Random Box, where a character of Skeleton costume, or a character dressed up in a new Halloween costume are obtainable.
- Available from Oct. 28 to Nov. 25
DAY OF THE DEAD Series
- Available from Oct. 28 to Nov. 25
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/c799a1e73d03cf4dc928d22166684b08cb67e022.png)
M4A1 GL DAY OF THE DEAD
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/f7517efa38c0f4275a06f9e95cdb32ecac6293e4.png)
AK12 DAY OF THE DEAD
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/ffeadffce8a4c7e3cdaf441778f210536d35bd61.png)
AK12 GL DAY OF THE DEAD
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/d546a43750a83798e4a7f8055a48d14982beba19.png)
KRISS VECTOR DAY OF THE DEAD
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/b8875cfa6e5d90b8194ecf1f697d0a705fd30496.png)
SW629 DAY OF THE DEAD
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/ef7bc762814734a2fe7ca96c7c82b0d24205af4d.png)
PUSH DAGGER 32 DAY OF THE DEAD
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/c29da0d698f3758a5b2ac6a5b8056365476e877c.png)
DAY OF THE DEAD Spray & Calling Card
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/4a4893e8b4672352ca7542801523638aecdf9bf5.png)
DAY OF THE DEAD Spray & Calling Card
LEAVES2 Items
* Available from Oct. 28 to Dec. 2
M67 H/G LEAVES2
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/6f2b6a74d2a5e7b628c6fe85f5d85ee862e38c4c.png)
M18 SMOKE LEAVES2
M18 SMOKE LEAVES2
#### BUG FIX
* Collision update of Castle, Collection, Open storage space, Rust maps.